Shradha Mishra and Parvathi Meenakshi captivated audiences at BP Pulse, Birmingham, on 25th January and the OVO Arena Wembley, London, on 26th January.

In a significant moment for Indian music and reality television, Sa Re Ga Ma Pa 2024 contestants Shradha Mishra and Parvathi Meenakshi recently performed live at two prestigious UK venues.

They captivated audiences at BP Pulse Birmingham on 25th January and the OVO Arena Wembley, London, on 26th January. This marked a milestone for Sa Re Ga Ma Pa, making it the first Indian television music reality show to showcase its contestants at such renowned international stages.

The initiative, conceptualised by ZEE UK’s Business Head, Parul Goel, under the astute leadership of Punit Goenka, has played a pivotal role in achieving this remarkable milestone for the show’s contestants. Goel’s visionary approach aimed to elevate the show’s legacy onto a global platform.

Through strategic negotiations and unwavering dedication, Goel successfully engaged with the event organisers in Birmingham and Wembley, effectively showcasing the extraordinary talent of Sa Re Ga Ma Pa's performers. His deep understanding of the ZEE brand, exemplified by securing a record-breaking 17 sponsors for Sa Re Ga Ma Pa UK two years ago, has been instrumental in strengthening ZEE’s prominence on the global stage. His relentless efforts have ensured that ZEE continues to shine as a leading force in the entertainment industry.

As part of their UK visit, Shradha and Parvathi were invited to perform at the High Commission of India’s Republic Day Flag Hoisting Ceremony on 26th January. They delivered heartfelt renditions of Pardes – Yeh Mera India and Karma – Dil Diya Hai Jaan Bhi Denge, honouring the occasion in the presence of dignitaries and guests.

Commenting on the achievement, Punit Goenka, CEO of ZEE Entertainment Enterprises Limited, stated, "At ZEE, we believe in empowering talent, breaking barriers and showcasing Indian artistry and culture on the global stage. The incredible performances by our Sa Re Ga Ma Pa contestants at the iconic Wembley stage on the Republic Day celebrations in London, especially in the presence of the High Commission of India, were a testament to this vision."