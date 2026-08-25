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Zee Studios unveils multilingual 2026-27 slate with Sunny Deol, Nandamuri Balakrishna, Venkatesh, Nayanthara-led films

Zee Studios' Hindi slate includes films such as Baap, starring Sanjay Dutt, Sunny Deol, and Jackie Shroff, Ram Bhoomi with Anupam Kher, Delhi 2021 with Richa Chadha and Blind Babu, featuring Nawazuddin Siddiqui. Its South Indian portfolio features NBK111, Hi, January 12 Vidudala, and others.

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Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Aug 25, 2026, 07:17 PM IST

Zee Studios unveils multilingual 2026-27 slate with Sunny Deol, Nandamuri Balakrishna, Venkatesh, Nayanthara-led films
Zee Studios unveils 2026-27 slate
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Zee Studios is expanding its content slate for 2026-27 with films spanning Hindi, Marathi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Gujarati, Kannada and other Indian languages as the studio looks to tap audiences across geographical and linguistic boundaries. The upcoming portfolio boasts of commercial entertainers, action spectacles, romance, thrillers, mythology, and suspense among others stories, with an aim to cater to diverse audiences.

The Hindi slate includes projects such as Baap, starring Sanjay Dutt, Sunny Deol, Jackie Shroff and Mithun Chakraborty, Ram Bhoomi with Anupam Kher, Ritwik Bhowmik, and Amruta Khanvilkar, Delhi 2021 with Richa Chadha and Blind Babu, featuring Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Pavan Malhotra, and Zakir Hussain. 

The studio's South Indian portfolio features Telugu titles such as Indraputra, Nandamuri Balakrishna's NBK111, Venkatesh's January 12 Vidudala, Kanaka Durga, and Anasuya General Stores; Kannada project Anna from Mexico; and Tamil films Hi featuring Nayanthara, and Sathyavan Savitri.

The studio has also expanded into Gujarati cinema with Tom and Cherry, while Marathi remains an important part of its strategy with upcoming films including Jhep, Phulwara, Maan, and Jogai. Zee Studios' Marathi film Aatmapamphlet has also earned national award recognition.

According to a Zee Studios spokesperson, the studio's strategy is driven by the belief that India's diversity cannot be represented through a single language, story or cinematic perspective. "Every market has its own audience, talent, creative ecosystem and entertainment sensibility, and our ambition is to reflect that diversity through the films we back," the spokesperson said in a statement. 

The strategy, Zee Studios said, is also aimed at deepening its presence in established markets while identifying opportunities among newer audiences and language segments. "From Hindi, Marathi, Malayalam and Gujarati to Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and other language markets, we are dedicated towards building an unconventional content ecosystem with differentiated storytelling. For us, entertainment serves as the backbone for multilingual and multi-genre cinema, blurring the geographical and colloquial boundaries. We are focused on bringing together stories that can connect with audiences across India and beyond," the spokesperson added.

READ | Haiwaan trailer X review: Netizens are not impressed with Akshay Kumar, Saif Ali Khan film; say 'band karo remakes'

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