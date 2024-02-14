Twitter
Headlines

Zee Studios, Mahesh Manjrekar collaborate for Marathi film Hee Anokhi Gaath with high-octane drama, stellar performances

England announce playing XI for 3rd Test against India, star pacer returns

CBSE issues advisory for students appearing in board exams in view of traffic restrictions in Delhi

Shah Rukh Khan reveals he rejected this multiple Oscar-winning film: 'I felt I was cheating and being dishonest...'

PM Modi inaugurates first Hindu Temple in Abu Dhabi

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Zee Studios, Mahesh Manjrekar collaborate for Marathi film Hee Anokhi Gaath with high-octane drama, stellar performances

England announce playing XI for 3rd Test against India, star pacer returns

CBSE issues advisory for students appearing in board exams in view of traffic restrictions in Delhi

Harmful effects of drinking water in plastic bottles

7 health benefits of black cardamom

Soaked superfoods to eat on empty stomach to promote weight loss and immunity

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Vikrant Massey, Vidhu Vinod Chopra celebrate 100 days of 12th Fail in theaters with real life IPS Manoj Sharma

Rose Day 2024: Bollywood actresses in outfits inspired by queen of flowers

Propose Day 2024: From Jaane Tu Ya Jaane to Jannat, a look at Bollywood's most romantic proposals

A Message For Fans | Team India's Losses In Last 10 years | U19 World Cup 2024 | T20 World Cup 2024

World Book Fair 2024: Watch As DNA Brings To You All That's Special This Around | Public Opinion

World Book Fair 2024: DNA In Talk With Nobel Prize Laureate Kailash Satyarthi | DNA Exclusive

Zee Studios, Mahesh Manjrekar collaborate for Marathi film Hee Anokhi Gaath with high-octane drama, stellar performances

Shah Rukh Khan reveals he rejected this multiple Oscar-winning film: 'I felt I was cheating and being dishonest...'

Yash to play Lord Hanuman in Prasanth Varma's Jai HanuMan? Know the truth behind viral rumours

HomeEntertainment

Entertainment

Zee Studios, Mahesh Manjrekar collaborate for Marathi film Hee Anokhi Gaath with high-octane drama, stellar performances

The Marathi film Hee Anokhi Gaath, Zee Studios' first release in 2024, has been successful in wooing audiences with its edge-of-the-seat, thrilling trailer.

article-main

Aman Wadhwa

Updated: Feb 14, 2024, 07:54 PM IST

Edited by

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Zee Studios asserted its cinematic prowess in 2023, delivering an array of blockbusters like 12th Fail, Mrs. Chatterjee Vs Norway, Gadar 2, Joram, Bro, King of Kotha, Godday Godday Chaa, and Vaalvi, redefining the landscape of storytelling. These successes marked a triumphant year for the studio across genres and languages, earning acclaim not only internationally.

Now Hee Anokhi Gaath, Zee Studios' upcoming Marathi film in association with Mahesh Manjrekar has been successful in wooing audiences with its edge-of-the-seat, thrilling trailer. 

At the trailer launch, Shariq Patel, CBO, Zee Studios, said, "The success of a film is intricately tied to its audience. Collaborating for the fifth time with Mahesh sir ensures a consistently elevated drama quotient. Building on our successful streak in 2023, Hee Anokhi Gaath marks our inaugural release in 2024, as we strive to sustain the momentum throughout the year."

As Zee Studios gears up for the highly anticipated Hee Anokhi Gaath in collaboration with Mahesh Manjrekar, the studio's remarkable journey continues into 2024. The upcoming Marathi film, promising high-octane drama and stellar performances, stands as a testament to Zee Studios' unwavering commitment to delivering compelling narratives and cementing its legacy as a true content powerhouse.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

'Mercedes, Fortuner, 1.25 kg gold and more..' Groom receives gift worth crores, still not India's most expensive wedding

Tata Motors slashes Tata Nexon EV, Tata Tiago EV prices buy up to Rs 1.2 lakh, price now starts at Rs…

India's highest paid actor earned Rs 275 crore for a film, more than Shah Rukh, Salman, Prabhas; has no solo hit since

Google announces 27 million dollar funding to boost AI training for people

'New beginning in political career': Ex-Maharashtra CM Ashok Chavan announces decision to join BJP after quitting Cong

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Vikrant Massey, Vidhu Vinod Chopra celebrate 100 days of 12th Fail in theaters with real life IPS Manoj Sharma

Rose Day 2024: Bollywood actresses in outfits inspired by queen of flowers

Propose Day 2024: From Jaane Tu Ya Jaane to Jannat, a look at Bollywood's most romantic proposals

Promise Day 2024: 10 iconic Bollywood songs on promises

Hug Day 2024: 5 times Bollywood actors ended their tiffs with hugs

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE