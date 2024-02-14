Zee Studios, Mahesh Manjrekar collaborate for Marathi film Hee Anokhi Gaath with high-octane drama, stellar performances

The Marathi film Hee Anokhi Gaath, Zee Studios' first release in 2024, has been successful in wooing audiences with its edge-of-the-seat, thrilling trailer.

Zee Studios asserted its cinematic prowess in 2023, delivering an array of blockbusters like 12th Fail, Mrs. Chatterjee Vs Norway, Gadar 2, Joram, Bro, King of Kotha, Godday Godday Chaa, and Vaalvi, redefining the landscape of storytelling. These successes marked a triumphant year for the studio across genres and languages, earning acclaim not only internationally.

At the trailer launch, Shariq Patel, CBO, Zee Studios, said, "The success of a film is intricately tied to its audience. Collaborating for the fifth time with Mahesh sir ensures a consistently elevated drama quotient. Building on our successful streak in 2023, Hee Anokhi Gaath marks our inaugural release in 2024, as we strive to sustain the momentum throughout the year."

As Zee Studios gears up for the highly anticipated Hee Anokhi Gaath in collaboration with Mahesh Manjrekar, the studio's remarkable journey continues into 2024. The upcoming Marathi film, promising high-octane drama and stellar performances, stands as a testament to Zee Studios' unwavering commitment to delivering compelling narratives and cementing its legacy as a true content powerhouse.