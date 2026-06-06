Zee Short Film Contest Grand Finale: Anurag Kashyap, Srijit Mukherjee, Hemanth Rao, other filmmakers celebrate new storytellers

The evening was graced by Dr. Subhash Chandra, Founder & Chairman Emeritus, Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd., whose presence and inspiring words encouraged young creators to push creative boundaries and shape the future of storytelling.

'Z', India's leading content and technology powerhouse, successfully concluded the inaugural nationwide edition of the Zee Short Film Contest with a scintillating Grand Finale held at Mumbai's Grand Hyatt. The event marked the culmination of one of the country's most ambitious multilingual initiatives to discover and nurture emerging filmmaking talent, bringing together acclaimed filmmakers, industry leaders, and passionate storytellers to celebrate fresh cinematic voices.

The evening was graced by Dr. Subhash Chandra, Founder & Chairman Emeritus, Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd., whose presence and inspiring words encouraged young creators to push creative boundaries and shape the future of storytelling. Reflecting on the company's 33-year legacy, CEO Punit Goenka highlighted 'Z's journey of storytelling across generations while welcoming the finalists as the next wave of creators poised to redefine the 'Z' universe.

A distinguished jury featuring Anurag Kashyap (Hindi), Ravi Jadhav (Marathi), Srijit Mukherjee (Bengali), P. Samuthirakani (Tamil), Hemanth Rao (Kannada), and Lijo Jose Pellissery (Malayalam) added star power to the red carpet before announcing winners across eight language categories. Awards included Best Short Film and Runner-Up Short Film honours in each language, along with special category awards including Best Actor, Best Writer, Best Cinematographer, Best Editor, Best Composer, Best Comedian, and Special Jury Awards. The evening also featured an insightful roundtable moderated by Rajeev Masand, where filmmakers discussed storytelling, regional cinema, and the future of filmmaking in India.

Reinforcing the platform's commitment to nurturing new talent, Dr. Subhash Chandra announced a first-of-its-kind opportunity for aspiring filmmakers. Winners of the Best Short Film award received Rs 5 lakh each across eah language category, while the runners-up were awarded Rs 2.5 lakh. Special category winners received Rs 1 lakh each. Additionally, the top two finalists from each language category earned the chance to pitch feature film scripts to Zee Studios, with one selected project set to be developed and produced by the studio, creating a direct pathway for emerging creators to transition from short-form storytelling to mainstream feature filmmaking.

The event marked a fitting conclusion to a nationwide talent hunt, celebrating creativity, innovation, and storytelling excellence of emerging filmmakers from across India, while reaffirming 'Z's commitment to empowering the next generation of storytellers.

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