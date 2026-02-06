Zee Samvaad Real Heroes 2026: Sonu Sood honoured with People’s Pride of the Year, says ‘Seva se bada...'

Sonu Sood received the People’s Pride of the Year Award at Zee Samvaad Real Heroes 2026 for his humanitarian work, inspiring society through compassion, service and dedication beyond cinema.

At the Zee Samvaad Real Heroes 2026 awards, Bollywood actor and social worker Sonu Sood was honoured with the People’s Pride of the Year Award. The award celebrates individuals who have made a strong positive impact on society and whose actions have inspired people throughout their lifetime. Sonu has long been admired not just for his work in films but for his dedication to helping others.

Sonu Sood’s humanitarian work recognised:

Through his work, Sonu Sood has provided essential support to thousands of individuals who require assistance. He organised transportation services and provided support to help stranded migrant workers return to their homes during the COVID-19 pandemic. The Sood Foundation has enabled him to provide ongoing support for student education and healthcare projects and multiple community initiatives throughout his life. His work has positively impacted numerous individuals and he has gained recognition as a genuine hero.

Inspiring words for society:

At the ceremony, Sonu shared his thoughts on helping others, saying that every small act of kindness matters and that giving back is the true purpose of life. His speech inspired people because it showed them that famous people must use their power to create good things in the world. Fans and fellow artists praised Sonu for using his celebrity status to serve society.

Recognition for true impact:

The Zee Samvaad Real Heroes Awards work to honour individuals who achieve exceptional professional work to create significant worldwide impacts. The event showed that Sonu Sood deserves recognition because his compassionate work and dedication to helping others hold equal value to his professional achievements. Sonu's recognition demonstrates that true influence arises from the positive impact one creates in other people's lives, according to his position as a role model.