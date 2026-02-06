Zee Samvaad Real Heroes 2026: Palak Muchhal, Mithoon honoured for musical innovation

At Zee Samvaad Real Heroes 2026, Palak Muchhal won the Global Philanthropy Award for her charitable work and Mithoon received the Musical Innovation Award for his creative contributions to Indian music.

The Zee Samvaad with Real Heroes 2026 awards ceremony honoured outstanding contributions by artists in music and social work. Singer Palak Muchhal received the Global Philanthropy Award for her long-standing efforts to help children in need, while music composer Mithoon was recognised with the Musical Innovation Award for his creative contributions to Indian music.

Palak Muchhal’s philanthropic work recognised:

Palak Muchhal, widely known for her melodious voice in Bollywood, has also dedicated herself to charitable work. Through her charitable foundation, she has provided funding for life-saving heart surgeries, which she has directed to underprivileged children throughout her career. Her music career development, together with her social service activities, brought her international recognition and favourable responses from both fans and artists. The award celebrates her dedication to using her fame and talent for positive impact in society.

Mithoon’s creative excellence recognised:

Mithoon received the Musical Innovation Award because he is married to Palak Muchhal. He has produced multiple hit songs, which showcase his ability to create innovative music through his production work. His musical creations have shaped modern Indian music while motivating aspiring musicians to pursue their craft. The award demonstrates that artists achieve permanent artistic impact through their creative work, which they develop from their natural abilities.

Inspiration beyond the stage:

The awards ceremony showed the main message of Zee Samvaad Real Heroes, which honours people who make an impact through their work. Fans and fellow artists praised both Palak and Mithoon for balancing their professional achievements with meaningful contributions to society. The event demonstrated how artists use their work to create positive energy, which leads to social change, while showing that artistic excellence can exist together with social duties. The ceremony recognised Palak Muchhal and Mithoon for their musical talent while showing how their dedication and compassion brought people together.