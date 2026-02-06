Zee Samvaad Real Heroes 2026: Palak Muchhal, Mithoon honoured for musical innovation

Who targeted Islamabad mosque during Friday namaz? Is Pakistan paying price for its terror policy?
Zee Samvaad Real Heroes 2026: Madhur Bhandarkar honoured for realistic cinema, says upcoming film ‘The Wives’ reflects society
Delhi government starts process to draft bill for Unified Transport Authority, DUMTA
Zee Samvaad Real Heroes 2026: Rakul Preet Singh wins Best Actress for De De Pyaar De 2, says 'success comes...'
Senior Russian military intelligence general shot at, wounded in Moscow, country blames Ukraine
Elvish Yadav and Jiyaa Shankar's engagement rumours debunked; Fans reveal truth behind viral post
How to choose the best fertility centre in Bangalore for your IVF journey?
ICC halts IND vs PAK ticket sales: How much money will Sri Lanka Cricket lose if India vs Pakistan match gets cancelled?
Zee Samvaad Real Heroes 2026: Sonu Sood honoured with People’s Pride of the Year, says ‘Seva se bada...'
Pakistan Exposed: Top Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorist threatens to disintegrate India, vows openly to 'liberate' Jammu and Kashmir
ENTERTAINMENT
At Zee Samvaad Real Heroes 2026, Palak Muchhal won the Global Philanthropy Award for her charitable work and Mithoon received the Musical Innovation Award for his creative contributions to Indian music.
The Zee Samvaad with Real Heroes 2026 awards ceremony honoured outstanding contributions by artists in music and social work. Singer Palak Muchhal received the Global Philanthropy Award for her long-standing efforts to help children in need, while music composer Mithoon was recognised with the Musical Innovation Award for his creative contributions to Indian music.
Palak Muchhal, widely known for her melodious voice in Bollywood, has also dedicated herself to charitable work. Through her charitable foundation, she has provided funding for life-saving heart surgeries, which she has directed to underprivileged children throughout her career. Her music career development, together with her social service activities, brought her international recognition and favourable responses from both fans and artists. The award celebrates her dedication to using her fame and talent for positive impact in society.
Mithoon received the Musical Innovation Award because he is married to Palak Muchhal. He has produced multiple hit songs, which showcase his ability to create innovative music through his production work. His musical creations have shaped modern Indian music while motivating aspiring musicians to pursue their craft. The award demonstrates that artists achieve permanent artistic impact through their creative work, which they develop from their natural abilities.
Also read: Ghooskhor Pandat: Neeraj Pandey breaks silence on Title controversy: 'The story focuses...'
The awards ceremony showed the main message of Zee Samvaad Real Heroes, which honours people who make an impact through their work. Fans and fellow artists praised both Palak and Mithoon for balancing their professional achievements with meaningful contributions to society. The event demonstrated how artists use their work to create positive energy, which leads to social change, while showing that artistic excellence can exist together with social duties. The ceremony recognised Palak Muchhal and Mithoon for their musical talent while showing how their dedication and compassion brought people together.