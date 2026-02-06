Zee Samvaad Real Heroes 2026: Mona Singh wins Clutter Breaker, says 'taking risks...'

Mona Singh was honoured with the Clutter Breaker of the Year award at the Zee Samvaad Real Heroes Awards 2026 for taking bold and diverse roles in television, films, and web series. Her career inspires young actors to take risks, work hard, and pursue meaningful projects.

Actress Mona Singh was honoured with the Clutter Breaker of the Year award at the Zee Samvaad Real Heroes Awards 2026. The award recognises individuals who achieve exceptional work results through their selection of unconventional career paths, which they pursue with fearless determination. The event honours outstanding individuals from various professions who motivate others through their accomplishments. Mona received this award for her courage in taking diverse roles and breaking stereotypes in the entertainment industry.

A journey from television to films:

Mona Singh first became famous with the hit TV show Jassi Jaissi Koi Nahin in 2003. Her role established her as a popular actress because it demonstrated her complete acting abilities throughout the nation. She demonstrated her ability to perform different types of roles through her work in films and web series after leaving television. Her filmography includes her work in 3 Idiots and her upcoming project Border 2, which will be released in 2026. She has also performed in web series such as Made in Heaven Season 2 and Kaala Paani, earning praise from fans and critics alike. Her career shows her ability to adapt to different types of roles and media.

Breaking stereotypes and taking risks:

The Clutter Breaker of the Year award is given to those who try new and different roles instead of sticking to routine or expected characters. Mona Singh has continuously chosen to perform daring and difficult parts throughout her career, which includes television, movies and web shows. Her choices show that she is not afraid to step out of her comfort zone and experiment with her career. She serves as a motivational figure who inspires others within the entertainment industry.

Inspiring fans and young actors:

The awards ceremony brought Mona happiness and gratitude because she received the honour. Her career journey inspires many young actors, especially women, to take risks and believe in their talent. The artist has demonstrated that dedication, hard work and selection of important projects create professional success. The Zee Samvaad Real Heroes Awards 2026 celebrated many individuals who made a difference in their fields. Mona Singh received recognition for her ability to confront challenges through her artistic work, which allowed her to succeed in a competitive industry.