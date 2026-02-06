FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

'Charging full fare under RAC not justified': Parliamentary panel recommends partial refunds from Railways

Zee Samvaad Real Heroes 2026: Kareena Kapoor breaks silence on how Taimur handled Saif Ali Khan's stabbing incident, says ‘Children can show...'

IND vs USA Live Streaming: When and where to watch India vs USA T20I World Cup match?

32nd Avenue CEO Dhruv Sharma arrested in Rs 2.5 crore cheating case, why Gurugram's popular hub facing protests?

Zee Samvaad Real Heroes 2026: Mona Singh wins Clutter Breaker, says 'taking risks...'

SCIPL reinforces its role in building sustainable public infrastructure across India

Who targeted Islamabad mosque during Friday namaz? Is Pakistan paying price for its terror policy?

Zee Samvaad Real Heroes 2026: Madhur Bhandarkar honoured for realistic cinema, says upcoming film ‘The Wives’ reflects society

What is penis injection? Why has it triggered controversy ahead of Winter Olympics 2026?

Delhi government starts process to draft bill for Unified Transport Authority, DUMTA

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
'Charging full fare under RAC not justified': Parliamentary panel recommends partial refunds from Railways

'Charging full fare under RAC not justified': Parliamentary panel recommends par

Zee Samvaad Real Heroes 2026: Kareena Kapoor breaks silence on how Taimur handled Saif Ali Khan's stabbing incident, says ‘Children can show...'

Zee Samvaad Real Heroes 2026: Kareena Kapoor breaks silence on how Taimur

Epstein Files: Elon Musk to Donald Trump, what are claims and counter responses

Epstein Files: Elon Musk to Donald Trump, what are claims and counter responses

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Epstein Files: Elon Musk to Donald Trump, what are claims and counter responses

Epstein Files: Elon Musk to Donald Trump, what are claims and counter responses

Epstein Files Released: Did Jeffrey Epstein really eat human flesh? Cannibalism, cream cheese 'babies' mentioned several times, what's the truth

Epstein Files Released: Did Jeffrey Epstein really eat human flesh?

Bill Gates in Epstein Files: Truth behind his ties with Jeffrey Epstein, extramarital claims; know his response

Bill Gates in Epstein Files: Truth behind his ties with Jeffrey Epstein

HomeEntertainment

ENTERTAINMENT

Zee Samvaad Real Heroes 2026: Mona Singh wins Clutter Breaker, says 'taking risks...'

Mona Singh was honoured with the Clutter Breaker of the Year award at the Zee Samvaad Real Heroes Awards 2026 for taking bold and diverse roles in television, films, and web series. Her career inspires young actors to take risks, work hard, and pursue meaningful projects.

Latest News

Anshika Pandey

Updated : Feb 06, 2026, 06:15 PM IST

Zee Samvaad Real Heroes 2026: Mona Singh wins Clutter Breaker, says 'taking risks...'
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Actress Mona Singh was honoured with the Clutter Breaker of the Year award at the Zee Samvaad Real Heroes Awards 2026. The award recognises individuals who achieve exceptional work results through their selection of unconventional career paths, which they pursue with fearless determination. The event honours outstanding individuals from various professions who motivate others through their accomplishments. Mona received this award for her courage in taking diverse roles and breaking stereotypes in the entertainment industry.

A journey from television to films:

Mona Singh first became famous with the hit TV show Jassi Jaissi Koi Nahin in 2003. Her role established her as a popular actress because it demonstrated her complete acting abilities throughout the nation. She demonstrated her ability to perform different types of roles through her work in films and web series after leaving television. Her filmography includes her work in 3 Idiots and her upcoming project Border 2, which will be released in 2026. She has also performed in web series such as Made in Heaven Season 2 and Kaala Paani, earning praise from fans and critics alike. Her career shows her ability to adapt to different types of roles and media.

Breaking stereotypes and taking risks:

The Clutter Breaker of the Year award is given to those who try new and different roles instead of sticking to routine or expected characters. Mona Singh has continuously chosen to perform daring and difficult parts throughout her career, which includes television, movies and web shows. Her choices show that she is not afraid to step out of her comfort zone and experiment with her career. She serves as a motivational figure who inspires others within the entertainment industry.

Also read: Zee Samvaad Real Heroes 2026: Sonu Sood honoured with People’s Pride of the Year, says ‘Seva se bada...'

Inspiring fans and young actors:

The awards ceremony brought Mona happiness and gratitude because she received the honour. Her career journey inspires many young actors, especially women, to take risks and believe in their talent. The artist has demonstrated that dedication, hard work and selection of important projects create professional success. The Zee Samvaad Real Heroes Awards 2026 celebrated many individuals who made a difference in their fields. Mona Singh received recognition for her ability to confront challenges through her artistic work, which allowed her to succeed in a competitive industry.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
'Charging full fare under RAC not justified': Parliamentary panel recommends partial refunds from Railways
'Charging full fare under RAC not justified': Parliamentary panel recommends par
Zee Samvaad Real Heroes 2026: Kareena Kapoor breaks silence on how Taimur handled Saif Ali Khan's stabbing incident, says ‘Children can show...'
Zee Samvaad Real Heroes 2026: Kareena Kapoor breaks silence on how Taimur
IND vs USA Live Streaming: When and where to watch India vs USA T20I World Cup match?
IND vs USA Live Streaming: When and where to watch India vs USA T20I WC game?
32nd Avenue CEO Dhruv Sharma arrested in Rs 2.5 crore cheating case, why Gurugram's popular hub facing protests?
32nd Avenue CEO Dhruv Sharma arrested in Rs 2.5 crore cheating case
Zee Samvaad Real Heroes 2026: Mona Singh wins Clutter Breaker, says 'taking risks...'
Zee Samvaad Real Heroes 2026: Mona Singh wins Clutter Breaker
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Epstein Files: Elon Musk to Donald Trump, what are claims and counter responses
Epstein Files: Elon Musk to Donald Trump, what are claims and counter responses
Epstein Files Released: Did Jeffrey Epstein really eat human flesh? Cannibalism, cream cheese 'babies' mentioned several times, what's the truth
Epstein Files Released: Did Jeffrey Epstein really eat human flesh?
Bill Gates in Epstein Files: Truth behind his ties with Jeffrey Epstein, extramarital claims; know his response
Bill Gates in Epstein Files: Truth behind his ties with Jeffrey Epstein
From Erica Fernandes to Vishal Aditya Singh: 5 television actors who exposed harsh realities behind the glamour
5 television actors who exposed harsh realities behind the glamour
The best of Abhishek Bachchan: From Yuva, Guru, to Dasvi; films that earned him critical praise, audience love
The best of Abhishek Bachchan: Films that earned him critical praise
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement