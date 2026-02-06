FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
ENTERTAINMENT

Zee Samvaad Real Heroes 2026: Rakul Preet Singh wins Best Actress for De De Pyaar De 2, says 'success comes...'

Rakul Preet Singh was honoured at the Zee Real Heroes Awards 2026 for her work in films. She called her career 'fruitful,' spoke about facing challenges with positivity and shared her views on nepotism, inspiring young actors to stay patient and work hard.

Latest News

Anshika Pandey

Updated : Feb 06, 2026, 05:49 PM IST

Zee Samvaad Real Heroes 2026: Rakul Preet Singh wins Best Actress for De De Pyaar De 2, says 'success comes...'
    Actress Rakul Preet Singh attended the Zee Real Heroes Awards 2026, where she was honoured for her contribution to the film industry. The event honours people from various professions who have achieved positive results through their work. Rakul expressed her confidence and happiness while she shared her cinematic journey and personal experiences.

    Calling her journey 'Fruitful':

    Rakul Preet Singh opened her speech at the event by explaining how her film career has brought her success. She said she feels grateful for the opportunities she has received over the years. Rakul started her career without any film background and slowly built her place with hard work and dedication. She explained that success had not come to her immediately because each stage of her journey helped her acquire essential knowledge.

    Her views on nepotism:

    Rakul spoke about nepotism in the film industry during her public statements. She said she does not think too much about it and prefers to focus on her own growth. According to her, every actor’s journey is different, and comparing oneself with others only creates negativity. She believes that talent, patience, and consistency matter more in the long run. She explained that every career path includes obstacles, which people should face through personal development instead of the system. Her calm and practical approach impressed many people at the event.

    Facing challenges with positivity:

    The actress shared that she has faced rejection and difficult moments, but she never allowed them to break her confidence. Rakul's disciplined upbringing taught her to maintain strength and focus during challenging moments when things did not proceed according to her plans. The experiences she underwent developed her character and her abilities as an actress. The actress shared her thoughts about young performers and their audience. She advised them to believe in themselves, stay patient, and keep working hard. She explained that success requires time because every struggle that one endures contributes to their development. Her journey brought her success because it provided inspiration to many aspiring actors who considered her their role model. The Zee Real Heroes Awards 2026 once again highlighted stories of determination and hard work, with Rakul Preet Singh’s journey standing out as a motivating example.

