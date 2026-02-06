FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

SCIPL reinforces its role in building sustainable public infrastructure across India

Who targeted Islamabad mosque during Friday namaz? Is Pakistan paying price for its terror policy?

Zee Samvaad Real Heroes 2026: Madhur Bhandarkar honoured for realistic cinema, says upcoming film ‘The Wives’ reflects society

Delhi government starts process to draft bill for Unified Transport Authority, DUMTA

Zee Samvaad Real Heroes 2026: Rakul Preet Singh wins Best Actress for De De Pyaar De 2, says 'success comes...'

Senior Russian military intelligence general shot at, wounded in Moscow, country blames Ukraine

Elvish Yadav and Jiyaa Shankar's engagement rumours debunked; Fans reveal truth behind viral post

How to choose the best fertility centre in Bangalore for your IVF journey?

ICC halts IND vs PAK ticket sales: How much money will Sri Lanka Cricket lose if India vs Pakistan match gets cancelled?

Zee Samvaad Real Heroes 2026: Sonu Sood honoured with People’s Pride of the Year, says ‘Seva se bada...'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Zee Samvaad Real Heroes 2026: Madhur Bhandarkar honoured for realistic cinema, says upcoming film ‘The Wives’ reflects society

Zee Samvaad Real Heroes 2026: Madhur Bhandarkar honoured for realistic cinema

Delhi government starts process to draft bill for Unified Transport Authority, DUMTA

Delhi government starts process to draft bill for Unified Transport Authority, D

Elvish Yadav and Jiyaa Shankar's engagement rumours debunked; Fans reveal truth behind viral post

Elvish Yadav and Jiyaa Shankar's engagement rumours debunked; Fans reveal truth

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Epstein Files Released: Did Jeffrey Epstein really eat human flesh? Cannibalism, cream cheese 'babies' mentioned several times, what's the truth

Epstein Files Released: Did Jeffrey Epstein really eat human flesh?

Bill Gates in Epstein Files: Truth behind his ties with Jeffrey Epstein, extramarital claims; know his response

Bill Gates in Epstein Files: Truth behind his ties with Jeffrey Epstein

From Erica Fernandes to Vishal Aditya Singh: 5 television actors who exposed harsh realities behind the glamour

5 television actors who exposed harsh realities behind the glamour

HomeEntertainment

ENTERTAINMENT

Zee Samvaad Real Heroes 2026: Madhur Bhandarkar honoured for realistic cinema, says upcoming film ‘The Wives’ reflects society

Madhur Bhandarkar received the Voice of Social Reality in Cinema award at the Zee Samvad Real Heroes Awards 2026 for making films based on real social issues. He also spoke about his upcoming film The Wives.

Latest News

Anshika Pandey

Updated : Feb 06, 2026, 05:43 PM IST

Zee Samvaad Real Heroes 2026: Madhur Bhandarkar honoured for realistic cinema, says upcoming film ‘The Wives’ reflects society
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Famous filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar was honoured at the Zee Samvad Real Heroes Awards 2026 with the prestigious 'Voice of Social Reality in Cinema' award. The award was given to the man in recognition of his strong effort toward Indian cinema, especially for his movies. These successfully depict the real social issues.

Known for realistic and bold cinema:

Madhur Bhandarkar has gained fame for creating movies which depict the concealed negative aspects of social existence. The films Chandni Bar, Page 3, Fashion, Traffic Signal and Heroine showcase actual life challenges which people experience in various social classes. His films explore the authentic existence of people who face challenges while they seek to achieve their desires for glamour and power. Bhandarkar has developed a unique filmmaking style, which has earned him admiration from both viewers and movie critics. The Zee Samvad award celebrates his courage to tell honest stories without fear.

What Madhur Bhandarkar said at the event:

Madhur Bhandarkar accepted his award by expressing gratitude to the organisers and declaring that the film industry must fulfil its duty to society. His mission has always been to present actual life as it exists because he believes the truth will discomfort others. He explained that he finds greater inspiration from authentic stories than he does from imaginary tales. According to him, films should make people think, question and understand society better.

Talking about his upcoming film ‘The Wives’:

Bhandarkar presented his upcoming film, The Wives, during his event speech. The film tells the storyof women who are married to powerful and famous men. The narrative shows how the characters handle their emotional battles and make personal sacrifices while dealing with their hidden challenges. The film features Sonali Kulkarni, Mouni Roy and Regina Cassandra in key roles. The Wives will deliver a powerful social message, which director Ashok Kalpataru wants to present through his movie.

Also read: Ghooskhor Pandat: Neeraj Pandey breaks silence on Title controversy: 'The story focuses...'

A celebration of real heroes:

The Zee Samvad Real Heroes Awards 2026 celebrated people who made significant contributions to society. Madhur Bhandarkar's award demonstrates the value of movies which show authentic stories and provide representation for actual societal problems. The filmmaker received this honour because he has established himself as one of the most powerful representatives of social reality in Indian cinema.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
SCIPL reinforces its role in building sustainable public infrastructure across India
SCIPL reinforces its role in building sustainable public infrastructure
Who targeted Islamabad mosque during Friday namaz? Is Pakistan paying price for its terror policy?
Who targeted Islamabad mosque during Friday namaz? Is Pakistan paying price?
Zee Samvaad Real Heroes 2026: Madhur Bhandarkar honoured for realistic cinema, says upcoming film ‘The Wives’ reflects society
Zee Samvaad Real Heroes 2026: Madhur Bhandarkar honoured for realistic cinema
Delhi government starts process to draft bill for Unified Transport Authority, DUMTA
Delhi government starts process to draft bill for Unified Transport Authority, D
Zee Samvaad Real Heroes 2026: Rakul Preet Singh wins Best Actress for De De Pyaar De 2, says 'success comes...'
Zee Samvaad Real Heroes 2026: Rakul Preet Singh wins Best Actress
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Epstein Files Released: Did Jeffrey Epstein really eat human flesh? Cannibalism, cream cheese 'babies' mentioned several times, what's the truth
Epstein Files Released: Did Jeffrey Epstein really eat human flesh?
Bill Gates in Epstein Files: Truth behind his ties with Jeffrey Epstein, extramarital claims; know his response
Bill Gates in Epstein Files: Truth behind his ties with Jeffrey Epstein
From Erica Fernandes to Vishal Aditya Singh: 5 television actors who exposed harsh realities behind the glamour
5 television actors who exposed harsh realities behind the glamour
The best of Abhishek Bachchan: From Yuva, Guru, to Dasvi; films that earned him critical praise, audience love
The best of Abhishek Bachchan: Films that earned him critical praise
Epstein Files RELEASED: Anurag Kashyap as 'Bollywood Guy', Mira Nair's party with Jeffrey Epstein, list of Indians mentioned in newly released documents
Epstein Files RELEASED: Anurag Kashyap as 'Bollywood Guy', Mira Nair
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement