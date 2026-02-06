Zee Samvaad Real Heroes 2026: Madhur Bhandarkar honoured for realistic cinema, says upcoming film ‘The Wives’ reflects society

Madhur Bhandarkar received the Voice of Social Reality in Cinema award at the Zee Samvad Real Heroes Awards 2026 for making films based on real social issues. He also spoke about his upcoming film The Wives.

Famous filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar was honoured at the Zee Samvad Real Heroes Awards 2026 with the prestigious 'Voice of Social Reality in Cinema' award. The award was given to the man in recognition of his strong effort toward Indian cinema, especially for his movies. These successfully depict the real social issues.

Known for realistic and bold cinema:

Madhur Bhandarkar has gained fame for creating movies which depict the concealed negative aspects of social existence. The films Chandni Bar, Page 3, Fashion, Traffic Signal and Heroine showcase actual life challenges which people experience in various social classes. His films explore the authentic existence of people who face challenges while they seek to achieve their desires for glamour and power. Bhandarkar has developed a unique filmmaking style, which has earned him admiration from both viewers and movie critics. The Zee Samvad award celebrates his courage to tell honest stories without fear.

What Madhur Bhandarkar said at the event:

Madhur Bhandarkar accepted his award by expressing gratitude to the organisers and declaring that the film industry must fulfil its duty to society. His mission has always been to present actual life as it exists because he believes the truth will discomfort others. He explained that he finds greater inspiration from authentic stories than he does from imaginary tales. According to him, films should make people think, question and understand society better.

Talking about his upcoming film ‘The Wives’:

Bhandarkar presented his upcoming film, The Wives, during his event speech. The film tells the storyof women who are married to powerful and famous men. The narrative shows how the characters handle their emotional battles and make personal sacrifices while dealing with their hidden challenges. The film features Sonali Kulkarni, Mouni Roy and Regina Cassandra in key roles. The Wives will deliver a powerful social message, which director Ashok Kalpataru wants to present through his movie.

A celebration of real heroes:

The Zee Samvad Real Heroes Awards 2026 celebrated people who made significant contributions to society. Madhur Bhandarkar's award demonstrates the value of movies which show authentic stories and provide representation for actual societal problems. The filmmaker received this honour because he has established himself as one of the most powerful representatives of social reality in Indian cinema.