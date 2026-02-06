FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
At the Zee Samvaad Real Heroes Awards 2026, Kareena Kapoor praised her son Taimur’s bravery and calmness when Saif Ali Khan was attacked, highlighting family strength and resilience.

Latest News

Anshika Pandey

Updated : Feb 06, 2026, 07:11 PM IST

Zee Samvaad Real Heroes 2026: Kareena Kapoor breaks silence on how Taimur handled Saif Ali Khan's stabbing incident, says 'Children can show...'
Actress Kareena Kapoor Khan attended the Zee Samvaad Real Heroes Awards 2026 and spoke about a difficult moment her family faced earlier this year. She shared how her son, Taimur Ali Khan, showed maturity and courage when her husband, actor Saif Ali Khan, was stabbed in an unexpected attack. The awards honour individuals who motivate others through their accomplishments, while Kareena's story about family strength strongly connected with the audience.

The stabbing incident:

Earlier this year, an intruder entered Saif Ali Khan’s home and attacked him with a knife. Saif sustained critical injuries which required him to receive surgical treatment at the hospital. The whole family faced a terrifying situation because they needed to handle their intense fear, their uncertain future and their emotional distress. Kareena described the incident as 'very scary' but also revealed how her family stayed strong during that period.

Taimur’s calm and mature response:

Kareena explained her son's behaviour during the event. She described her son, who maintained his composure throughout the incident. Taimur demonstrated worry about his father while showing unexpected grown-up skills to deal with the emergency. Kareena expressed her pride in him because he showed strength during tough times, which children usually display as their special ability. She explained that his peaceful state enabled the family to maintain their concentration and optimistic attitude throughout the challenging periods.

A mother’s perspective:

Kareena shared her experience as a mother who watched Taimur display his courage. She said that seeing her child stay strong made her realise how resilient children can be. She described how family members should provide love, support and guidance during challenging times. Kareena's emotional recounting of her experience showed her deep feelings and prideful attachment to the situation.

Inspiring strength and courage:

The 2026 Zee Samvaad Real Heroes Awards honour both authentic valour and actual accomplishments, together with their motivational life stories. Kareena used her comments about her son's development to show that children can demonstrate bravery through their unexpected actions. Her story inspired the audience to appreciate family backing while they should remain composed during tough times and they must see their power during regular life activities.

