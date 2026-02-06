FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
ENTERTAINMENT

Zee Samvaad Real Heroes 2026: Anu Malik honoured as Patriotic Melody Maestro, says ‘Isse behtar desh...'

At the Zee Samvaad Real Heroes 2026, Anu Malik was honoured as ‘Patriotic Melody Maestro of the Year’ for his decades-long contributions to patriotic music and his role in inspiring future musicians.

Latest News

Anshika Pandey

Updated : Feb 06, 2026, 03:46 PM IST

At the Zee Samvaad Real Heroes 2026 awards, veteran music composer Anu Malik was honoured with the 'Patriotic Melody Maestro of the Year' award. The ceremony shows appreciation for artists and people who have achieved exceptional success in their careers, which has inspired audiences while helping society. Anu Malik, who has composed numerous songs that became hits in Bollywood, is most famous for his patriotic music. His music has built strong emotional connections with fans, which produced feelings of national pride, shared community spirit and motivation. The award recognises his skill to use music as both entertainment and a powerful instrument which connects with people while showcasing the cultural essence of India.

Celebrating Anu Malik’s musical legacy:

Anu Malik has worked in the music industry for several decades, while he has produced successful songs and mentoring emerging artists. The contemporary Indian music industry developed through his revolutionary methods and artistic methods, which he used to create music. The 'Patriotic Melody Maestro' award demonstrates the impact of his musical work on the industry, while it shows his ability to motivate upcoming musicians. Malik received appreciation from fans and fellow musicians because he dedicated himself to creating patriotic music, which became an essential element of Indian entertainment.

Also read: Border 2 box office collection day 14: Sunny Deol’s war drama continues to hold well at box office, crosses Rs 400 crore worldwide

Inspiring through music and patriotism:

The awards ceremony demonstrated how artists use their work to create beneficial effects for society. The organisers honoured Anu Malik because his music demonstrates how songs can create cultural identity and social bonds. His recognition serves as a model for artists who want to use their artistic skills to create positive transformations through their work.

The Zee Samvaad Real Heroes Awards exist to recognise people who create positive social impacts beyond their professional accomplishments. The ceremony used Anu Malik as an award recipient because it demonstrated how music functions as a cultural force which creates national identity and inspires future musicians to pursue their craft. The recognition celebrates his artistic excellence while honouring his contribution to society and the nation.

