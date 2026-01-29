Zee Entertainment expands in Europe, brings popular Indian content to German audience

Zee Entertainment UK has taken a unique and crucial initiative in the European broadcasting and streaming space. The broadcasting company has launched its flagship channel, Zee TV, as a live FAST channel on Samsung TV Plus. The channel will be available in Germany, Austria and Switzerland.

Zee Entertainment UK has taken a unique and crucial initiative in the European broadcasting and streaming space. The broadcasting company has launched its flagship channel, Zee TV, as a live FAST (Free Ad-Supported Streaming TV) channel on Samsung TV Plus. The channel will be available in Germany, Austria and Switzerland. For the first time, Zee TV will be watched by German audiences 24/7 programmes airing with German subtitles, expanding the accessibility of the channel’s programmes while reaching a wider audience than ever before.

Zee TV: Hindi programmes now live with German subtitles

The launch is crucial in various ways, firstly, viewers in Germany will be offered various programmes of Zee TV, such as popular daily soaps, reality shows and family programmes live 24×7 with German subtitles. Secondly, this will prove to be a major step as not only the South Asian audiences will be able to watch these shows but also the local and other communities.

Thirdly, the step marks a milestone in the FAST space. By delivering Zee’s strong entertainment content through advanced translation technology, the service has become more inclusive. Second- and third-generation members of the South Asian diaspora and residents of Europe will now be able to enjoy their favourite shows without any language barrier.

The launch of Zee TV in Europe is backed by the existing popularity of Zee One and Zee5. The latter platforms have already become popular among Indian professionals and local viewers in Germany, Austria and Switzerland. However, till now there were no facilities for live shows with subtitles which have now become available.

With Samsung TV Plus, Zee TV is directly reaching audiences and addressing this gap.

South Asian content reaches Europe

Samsung TV Plus offers free but ad-supported streaming services with live channels and on-demand content with no need for any subscription. The service is available on Samsung TVs, Galaxy devices, and smart monitors. In Germany, viewers can watch Zee TV on Samsung TV Plus on channel number 4210.

Amit Goenka, President of International and Digital Business at Zee Entertainment, called the launch as an important landmark in the company’s global strategy. Meanwhile, Benedict Frey, Country Lead for the DACH and BeNeLux region at Samsung TV Plus, said the partnership will make premium South Asian content more accessible to a diverse audience across the region.

An initiative that connects diverse cultures

As Europe’s largest South Asian broadcaster, Zee Entertainment UK has now established a strong presence with nine channels. The launch of Zee TV Germany not only highlights the company’s expansion but also marks a significant step towards connecting different cultures.