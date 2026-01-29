FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Zee 24 Ghanta Binodone Sera 24: Arijit Singh bags Best Playback Singer, a day after announcing retirement from singing

Zee Entertainment expands in Europe, brings popular Indian content to German audience

Russia-Ukraine war to end? Putin invites Zelensky to Moscow for peace talks, here's all you need to know

Fire in Nagalad's Dzukou Valley continues to spread, Manipur's tallest peak at risk, authorities on high alert

'You have to drop...': Rohit Sharma warns Team India ahead of T20 World Cup, reveals key concern

Pollution scare disrupts Mumbai vs Delhi Ranji clash as Sarfaraz Khan, Musheer Khan step out wearing masks

Ajit Pawar Plane Crash: Captain Sumit Kapoor wasn't supposed to fly aircraft, say friends

New Zealand SWOT analysis for T20 World Cup 2026: Can Mitchell Santner deliver where others fell short? Black Caps dream big

Union Budget 2026: Will Nirmala Sitharaman give tax relief to MSME, rural jobs, housing sectors?

CM Rekha Gupta-led Delhi govt supports student startups with Rs 10 lakh grants under Campus to Market initiative, check details here

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Zee 24 Ghanta Binodone Sera 24: Arijit Singh bags Best Playback Singer, a day after announcing retirement from singing

Zee 24 Ghanta Binodone Sera 24: Arijit Singh bags Best Playback Singer

Zee Entertainment expands in Europe, brings popular Indian content to German audience

Zee Entertainment expands in Europe, brings popular Indian content to German aud

New Zealand SWOT analysis for T20 World Cup 2026: Can Mitchell Santner deliver where others fell short? Black Caps dream big

New Zealand SWOT analysis for T20 World Cup 2026: Can Mitchell Santner deliver

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Amitabh Bachchan as Doctor Doom, Dharmendra as Captain America, Rekha as Scarlet Witch: AI imagines Avengers Doomsday with Bollywood superstars

AI imagines Avengers Doomsday with 70's Bollywood superstars

Economic Survey 2026: CEA Anantha Nageswaran's 5 key highlights from Inflation, AI to mental health ahead of Nirmala Sitharaman's Union Budget

Economic Survey 2026: CEA Anantha Nageswaran's 5 key highlights

Ajit Pawar plane's 'black box' recovered; what probe says| Know in 5 points

Ajit Pawar Plane crash probe update: Black Box recovered; Know in 5 points

HomeEntertainment

ENTERTAINMENT

Zee Entertainment expands in Europe, brings popular Indian content to German audience

Zee Entertainment UK has taken a unique and crucial initiative in the European broadcasting and streaming space. The broadcasting company has launched its flagship channel, Zee TV, as a live FAST channel on Samsung TV Plus. The channel will be available in Germany, Austria and Switzerland.

Latest News

Vaishali Shastri

Updated : Jan 29, 2026, 11:52 PM IST

Zee Entertainment expands in Europe, brings popular Indian content to German audience
Zee Entertainment expands in Europe
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Zee Entertainment UK has taken a unique and crucial initiative in the European broadcasting and streaming space. The broadcasting company has launched its flagship channel, Zee TV, as a live FAST (Free Ad-Supported Streaming TV) channel on Samsung TV Plus. The channel will be available in Germany, Austria and Switzerland. For the first time, Zee TV will be watched by German audiences 24/7 programmes airing with German subtitles, expanding the accessibility of the channel’s programmes while reaching a wider audience than ever before. 

Zee TV: Hindi programmes now live with German subtitles 

The launch is crucial in various ways, firstly, viewers in Germany will be offered various programmes of Zee TV, such as popular daily soaps, reality shows and family programmes live 24×7 with German subtitles. Secondly, this will prove to be a major step as not only the South Asian audiences will be able to watch these shows but also the local and other communities.  

Thirdly, the step marks a milestone in the FAST space. By delivering Zee’s strong entertainment content through advanced translation technology, the service has become more inclusive. Second- and third-generation members of the South Asian diaspora and residents of Europe will now be able to enjoy their favourite shows without any language barrier. 

The launch of Zee TV in Europe is backed by the existing popularity of Zee One and Zee5. The latter platforms have already become popular among Indian professionals and local viewers in Germany, Austria and Switzerland. However, till now there were no facilities for live shows with subtitles which have now become available.  

With Samsung TV Plus, Zee TV is directly reaching audiences and addressing this gap. 

South Asian content reaches Europe 

Samsung TV Plus offers free but ad-supported streaming services with live channels and on-demand content with no need for any subscription. The service is available on Samsung TVs, Galaxy devices, and smart monitors. In Germany, viewers can watch Zee TV on Samsung TV Plus on channel number 4210. 

Amit Goenka, President of International and Digital Business at Zee Entertainment, called the launch as an important landmark in the company’s global strategy. Meanwhile, Benedict Frey, Country Lead for the DACH and BeNeLux region at Samsung TV Plus, said the partnership will make premium South Asian content more accessible to a diverse audience across the region. 

An initiative that connects diverse cultures 

As Europe’s largest South Asian broadcaster, Zee Entertainment UK has now established a strong presence with nine channels. The launch of Zee TV Germany not only highlights the company’s expansion but also marks a significant step towards connecting different cultures. 

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Zee 24 Ghanta Binodone Sera 24: Arijit Singh bags Best Playback Singer, a day after announcing retirement from singing
Zee 24 Ghanta Binodone Sera 24: Arijit Singh bags Best Playback Singer
Zee Entertainment expands in Europe, brings popular Indian content to German audience
Zee Entertainment expands in Europe, brings popular Indian content to German aud
Russia-Ukraine war to end? Putin invites Zelensky to Moscow for peace talks, here's all you need to know
Russia-Ukraine war to end? Putin invites Zelensky to Moscow for peace talks, her
Fire in Nagalad's Dzukou Valley continues to spread, Manipur's tallest peak at risk, authorities on high alert
Fire in Nagalad's Dzukou Valley continues to spread, authorities on high alert
'You have to drop...': Rohit Sharma warns Team India ahead of T20 World Cup, reveals key concern
Rohit Sharma warns Team India ahead of T20 World Cup, reveals key concern
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Amitabh Bachchan as Doctor Doom, Dharmendra as Captain America, Rekha as Scarlet Witch: AI imagines Avengers Doomsday with Bollywood superstars
AI imagines Avengers Doomsday with 70's Bollywood superstars
Economic Survey 2026: CEA Anantha Nageswaran's 5 key highlights from Inflation, AI to mental health ahead of Nirmala Sitharaman's Union Budget
Economic Survey 2026: CEA Anantha Nageswaran's 5 key highlights
Ajit Pawar plane's 'black box' recovered; what probe says| Know in 5 points
Ajit Pawar Plane crash probe update: Black Box recovered; Know in 5 points
Ajit Pawar dies in plane crash: Who will succeed him as NCP chief, wife Sunetra Pawar, uncle Sharad Pawar, Praful Patel or Dhanajay Munde?
Ajit Pawar dies in plane crash: Who will succeed him as next NCP chief?
The 50 confirmed contestants list: Ridhima Pandit, Maxtern, Lovekesh Kataria, Sumaira Shaikh, Neelam Giri, Digvijay Rathee, Arushi Chawla, and more
The 50 confirmed contestants list: Ridhima, Maxtern, Lovekesh, Arushi, Neelam
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement