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Zee Bhojpuri Samman 2026: Dinesh Lal Yadav wins Best Actor, Amrapali Dubey bags Best Actress for her stellar act in Mere Husband Ki Shadi

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ZEE Bhojpuri Samman 2026: Dinesh Lal Yadav bags Best Actor, Manoj Tiwari honoured with Lifetime Achievement Award, full winners' list OUT!

ZEE Bhojpuri Samman 2026: Dinesh Lal Yadav bags Best Actor, winners' list OUT!

ZEE Bhojpuri Samman 2026: Manoj Tiwari honoured with Lifetime Achievement award, Ravi Kishan proudly wins 'Pride of Bhojpuri Soil'

ZEE Bhojpuri Samman 2026: Manoj Tiwari honoured with Lifetime Achievement award

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ZEE Bhojpuri Samman 2026: Manoj Tiwari honoured with Lifetime Achievement award, Ravi Kishan proudly wins 'Pride of Bhojpuri Soil'

Let's celebrate the biggest highlights of Zee Bhojpuri Samman. Manoj Tiwari was honoured with the Lifetime Achievement Award, whereas Ravi Kishan earned the honour of 'Pride of Bhojpuri Soil'

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Simran Singh

Updated : May 09, 2026, 01:09 AM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

ZEE Bhojpuri Samman 2026: Manoj Tiwari honoured with Lifetime Achievement award, Ravi Kishan proudly wins 'Pride of Bhojpuri Soil'
Ravi Kishan, Manoj Tiwari
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Zee Bhojpuri Samman 2026: When it comes to Bhojpuri cinema, also known as Bhojiwood, you can't ignore the contribution of Ravi Kishan and Manoj Tiwari. These two superstars have literally revived the Bhojpuri cinema from the dark ages. Bhojpuri film industry was once considered done and dusted, but it was Ravi and Manoj, who gave new life to the regional cinema, and became an inspiration for the current stars, including Dinesh Lal Yadav and Kesari Lal Yadav, Pradeep Pandey (Chintu), Arvind Akela (Kallu), Ritesh Pandey, Yash Kumar, and Anshuman Rajput, along with leading actresses like Akshara Singh, Neelam Giri, Yamini Singh, Kajal Raghwani, Mahi Shrivastava, and Shilpi Raghwani. 

Ravi Kishan and Manoj Tiwari honoured at Zee Bhojpuri Samman 

The two stalwarts attended the Zee Bhojpuri Samman 2026 at Patna, Bihar, becoming the biggest highlight of the evening. At the main event, Ravi was awarded the Pride of Bhojpuri Soil award, as he truly vibes with the Maati ka Lal title. Whereas, actor-politician Manoj Tiwari was honoured with the Lifetime Achievement Award for his contribution to arts and cinema. 

About Ravi Kishan: The man who revived the Bhojpuri cinema

Ravi Kishan turned to Bhojpuri cinema in the early 2000s after a decade of struggling with minor roles in Bollywood. Seeking both professional dignity and a deeper connection to his roots. He made his Bhojpuri debut in Saiyaan Hamar (2003), that too on his mother's suggestion. The film was an instant sensation, transforming him into an overnight superstar and single-handedly reviving an industry that had been stagnant for nearly two decades. 

By bringing his Bollywood experience to regional sets, he professionalised production standards and proved that Bhojpuri films could be massive commercial successes, eventually paving the way for the industry to grow into a multi-crore business. His career is defined by massive hits like Pandit Ji Batai Na Biyah Kab Hoi and Devra Bada Satawela, which remain cult classics today. Beyond his own stardom, he has become a mentor and blueprint for the younger generation of actors, showing them how to balance regional pride with mainstream success. 

Ravi successfully transitioned back into acclaimed Hindi projects like Laapataa Ladies and Maamla Legal Hai. He has inspired young stars to take pride in their language and culture, proving that a regional background is a strength rather than a limitation.

About Manoj Tiwari: The Sholay maker of Bhojpuri cinema

Manoj Tiwari, a famous folk singer, made his historic acting debut in 2003 with Sasura Bada Paisawala. Produced on a tiny budget of ₹30 lakh, the film earned over ₹35 crore, becoming the biggest blockbuster in the industry's history. This movie is credited with "saving" Bhojpuri cinema from extinction, as its massive success attracted new investors and turned the regional film world into a booming commercial industry. Beyond the Bhojpuri cinema, he became a household name across India after his stint in Bigg Boss Season 4 in 2010. His presence on the show brought mainstream national attention to Bhojpuri culture, and he remains one of the most memorable contestants in the show's history. 

Tiwari further shaped the industry by bringing Bollywood legend Amitabh Bachchan into Bhojpuri films like Ganga and Gangotri, and his song Jiya Ho Bihar Ke Lala from Gangs of Wasseypur became a global anthem for the region. His transition into a prominent political leader and his early career hits like Daroga Babu I Love You, and Bandhan Toote Na have set the template for almost every modern Bhojpuri star, from Khesari Lal Yadav to Pawan Singh.

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