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Zee Bhojpuri Samman 2026 honours Maithili Thakur with Youth Icon of the Year award

Folk singer Maithili Thakur received the ‘Youth Icon of the Year’ honour at ZEE Bhojpuri Samman 2026, winning hearts with her inspiring journey and contribution to folk music.

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Manisha Chauhan

Updated : May 09, 2026, 09:08 AM IST | Edited by : Manisha Chauhan

Zee Bhojpuri Samman 2026 honours Maithili Thakur with Youth Icon of the Year award
Image credit: Instagram
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ZEE Bhojpuri Samman 2026, held in Patna on May 8, turned into a grand celebration of Bhojpuri culture, music and talent. Among the most memorable moments of the evening was the honouring of folk singer Maithili Thakur with the Youth Icon of the Year award.

As Maithili walked onto the stage to receive the honour, the audience welcomed her with loud applause and cheers. The singer’s humble presence and warm smile were among the highlights of the event, with many praising her for staying deeply connected to her Indian roots and culture despite her massive popularity.

Known for her soulful voice and strong command over folk and classical music, Maithili Thakur has emerged as one of the most loved young singers in the country. Originally from Madhubani, Bihar, she gained nationwide recognition through digital platforms by presenting traditional folk music in a modern and relatable style.

Her songs in Hindi, Bhojpuri, Maithili, Awadhi and several other Indian languages have struck a chord with audiences across generations. Many of her tracks frequently go viral on social media, especially among younger listeners who connect with her soothing and heartfelt singing style.

The ‘Youth Icon of the Year’ honour at ZEE Bhojpuri Samman 2026 reflected how deeply today’s youth continues to value music rooted in Indian culture and traditions. The recognition also marked another major achievement in Maithili’s growing career.

Apart from music, Maithili has also stepped into politics. In 2025, she entered public life at the age of 25 and became one of the youngest MLAs in India after winning the Bihar Assembly elections from Alinagar on a Bharatiya Janata Party ticket.

The grand awards ceremony celebrated artists and personalities from different fields while honouring their contribution to Bhojpuri cinema, folk culture and society.

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