Zee Bhojpuri Samman 2026: Dinesh Lal Yadav wins Best Actor, Amrapali Dubey bags Best Actress for her stellar act in Mere Husband Ki Shadi

Zee Bhojpuri Samman 2026: The Best Actor and Best Actress in the popular category by the real-life star couple- Dinesh Lal Yadav and Amrapali Dubey.

Zee Bhojpuri Samman 2026: The grand gala night in honour of Bhojpuri arts, cinema, and literature has come to an end with the mass favourite stars walking away with the major accolades. The latest edition of Bhojpuri Samman was held in Patna, Bihar, on May 8, and it was attended by Ravi Kishan, Manoj Tiwari, Dinesh Lal Yadav, Yash Mishra, Akshara Singh, Amrapali Dubey, Smriti Sinha, Monalisa, Neelam Giri, Ankush Raja, Shilpi Raghwani, Mahi Shrivastava, Sanjana Pandey, and Tanushree Chatterjee.

Speaking about the major accolades, Best Actor and Best Actress in the popular category were bagged by the real-life power couple: Dinesh Lal Yadav and his wife, Amarpali Dubey. Dinesh, aka Nirauha, walked away with Best Actor (male) for his performance in Hamar Naam Ba Kanhaiya. On the other side, Amarapali won the Best Actress trophy for moving the audience with her stellar act in Mere Husband Ki Shadi.

About Hamar Naam Ba Kanhaiya

Released on July 4, 2025, Hamar Naam Ba Kanhaiya (2025) is a Bhojpuri drama-suspense film starring Dinesh Lal Yadav (Nirahua) in the lead role. Vishal Verma-directed, the film revolves around a security guard named Kanhaiya who becomes the prime suspect in a bank robbery. The movie also stars Amrita Pal, Sanjay Pandey, and Samar Katyaan in key roles.

About Mere Husband Ki Shadi

Mere Husband Ki Shadi Hai is a Bhojpuri romantic comedy-drama film starring Dinesh Lal Yadav (Nirahua), Amrapali Dubey, and Kajal Raghwani in lead roles. The film revolves around a complex marital situation where the husband’s past creates comedy and drama in his present relationships.

About Zee Bhojpuri Samman

ZEE Bhojpuri Samman 2026 was honoured in nearly 40 categories. The event aimed to recognise outstanding talent and contributions in cinema, music, and entertainment. Among the major categories are Best Actor and Best Actress in both popular and critics’ choice segments, Best Film, Best Bhojpuri Film, Best Young Actress, Best Music, Best Male Singer, Best Female Singer, Best Director, and Best Supporting Role. The evening also had special honours, including the prestigious Lifetime Achievement Award, which was presented to Manoj Tiwari.