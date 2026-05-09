Zee Bhojpuri Samman 2026 celebrates Bhojpuri cinema in grand style; Ravi Kishan, Manoj Tiwari steal the spotlight

ZEE Bhojpuri Samman 2026 turned Patna into a star-studded celebration of Bhojpuri cinema, culture and achievement with the presence of top celebrities and personalities from different fields.

Zee Media hosted the star-studded ZEE Bhojpuri Samman 2026 in Patna on May 8, turning the evening into a grand celebration of Bhojpuri cinema, culture and talent. Among the biggest attractions of the night were Ravi Kishan and Manoj Tiwari, who grabbed the spotlight with their presence and electrifying energy at the event.

The grand awards night brought together leading Bhojpuri stars, politicians, business personalities and cultural icons under one roof. However, Ravi Kishan and Manoj Tiwari emerged as the centre of attention as fans cheered loudly for the two Bhojpuri superstars during the celebration. Their presence added extra glamour and excitement to the evening.

Apart from them, popular Bhojpuri celebrities including Dinesh Lal Yadav, Akshara Singh, Amrapali Dubey and Monalisa also attended the event.

ZEE Bhojpuri Samman 2026 celebrated excellence across Bhojpuri films, music and entertainment while also honouring individuals contributing to sports, education, folk art and social development. The event featured nearly 40 award categories, including Best Actor, Best Actress, Best Film, Best Director and Best Singer.

The ceremony also honoured legendary personalities with Lifetime Achievement Awards and recognised individuals preserving Bhojpuri heritage through folk music, literature, dance and art.

Blending entertainment with cultural pride, ZEE Bhojpuri Samman 2026 became one of the biggest Bhojpuri celebrations of the year, with Ravi Kishan and Manoj Tiwari stealing the limelight at the grand event.