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ZEE Bhojpuri Samman 2026: Akshara Singh dazzles with poise and elegance in shimmering silver off-shoulder sequined outfit

ZEE Bhojpuri Samman 2026: Akshara Singh stuns in shimmering silver outfit

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ZEE Bhojpuri Samman 2026: Akshara Singh dazzles with poise and elegance in shimmering silver off-shoulder sequined outfit

Akshara Singh exuded confidence and charm in a shimmering silver off-shoulder sequined outfit, which sparkled effortlessly and instantly became the highlight of the evening at the Zee Bhojpuri Samman 2026.

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Aman Wadhwa

Updated : May 08, 2026, 11:04 PM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

ZEE Bhojpuri Samman 2026: Akshara Singh dazzles with poise and elegance in shimmering silver off-shoulder sequined outfit
Akshara Singh at Zee Bhojpuri Samman 2026
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Akshara Singh turned heads at the ZEE Bhojpuri Samman 2026 as she made a glamorous entry in a dazzling silver sequined ensemble. The actress exuded confidence and charm in the off-shoulder outfit, which sparkled effortlessly and instantly became the highlight of the evening. Blending red-carpet glamour with refined elegance, Akshara once again proved why she continues to be regarded as a true fashion icon.

The shimmering silver sequins gave Akshara's outfit a striking yet refined appeal. It was one of those effortless fashion moments where understated elegance met pure glamour. What truly enhanced Akshara Singh’s look was her smart styling approach. Rather than overwhelming the ensemble with heavy accessories, she kept the jewellery minimal, allowing the outfit to remain the centre of attention while adding a polished and sophisticated touch to her overall appearance.

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About Zee Bhojpuri Samman 2026

Zee Media is celebrate the Bhojpuri icons - both real and reel-life heroes - with the grand spectacle of the ZEE Bhojpuri Samman 2026. The star-studded awards night is currently taking place in Patna on May 8, honouring Bhojpuri pride, talent, and entertainment. Several leading stars and renowned personalities are coming together under one roof to acknowledge and celebrate the immense contribution of Bhojpuri artists and achievers. 

The glamorous evening is unfolding with dazzling performances, memorable moments, and heartfelt tributes to icons who have left a lasting impact on Bhojpuri cinema, alongside several high-profile celebrity appearances. Apart from Akshara Singh, other celebrities attending the Zee Bhojpuri Samman 2026 are Ravi Kishan, Manoj Tiwari, Dinesh Lal Yadav, Yash Mishra, Amrapali Dubey, Smriti Sinha, Monalisa, Neelam Giri, Ankush Raja, Shilpi Raghwani, Mahi Shrivastava, Sanjana Pandey, and Tanushree Chatterjee.

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