Zee 24 Ghanta Binodone Sera 24: Tota Roy Chowdhury, Mimi Chakraborty in race for Best Actor and Best Actress; check out OTT and TV nominations

Zee 24 Ghanta Binodone Sera 24 awards will be presented in 48 competitive categories across Popular and Technical segments in the world of Films, OTT, Television, Music, and Digital Content. Here are the nominations for OTT and TV categories.

Bengal’s most prestigious celebration of cinematic and creative brilliance, Zee 24 Ghanta Binodone Sera 24, returns in all its glory. This landmark collaboration between Zee 24 Ghanta and Straightline Worldwide brings together the very best of Bengali entertainment, honouring excellence on a truly grand stage.



Zee 24 Ghanta Binodone Sera 24 stands as a unified platform dedicated to applauding the visionaries, artists, technicians, and storytellers who power the worlds of Films, OTT, Television, Music, and Digital Content. The initiative shines a spotlight on the passion, innovation, and craftsmanship that continue to redefine contemporary Bengali storytelling.



The awards will be presented in 48 competitive categories across Popular and Technical segments, thoughtfully curated to capture the full spectrum of the entertainment industry. Adding to the evening's prestige is the Lifetime Achievement Award, celebrating an iconic figure whose timeless contributions have shaped generations of Bengali entertainment.



Zee 24 Ghanta Binodone Sera 24 will take place on Thursday, January 29 at The Westin, Rajarhat in Kolkata. The event will be telecast starting from 5 pm on Sunday, February 8 on ZEE 24 Ghanta. Here are the nominations in the OTT and Television category.

Zee 24 Ghanta Binodone Sera 24 – OTT Nominations

Best Web Series (OTT)

Detective Charulata

Feluda Pherot-Jawto Kando Kathmandute

Bhog

Puro Puri Eken

Ganoshotru

Ronkini Bhavan

Feludar Goyendagiri: Royal Bengal Rawhoshyo

1954

Best Actor - Male (OTT)

Shantilal Mukherjee - @Followers

Gourab Chatterjee - Julie

Tota Roy Chowdhury - Feluda Pherot-Jawto Kando Kathmandute

Anirban Chakrabarti - Puro Puri Eken

Rudranil Ghosh - Ganoshotru

Anirban Bhattacharya - Bhog

Ritwick Chakroborty - Adv. Achinta Aich 2

Sourav Das- 1954

Tota Roy Choudhury - Feludar Goyendagiri: Royal Bengal Rawhoshyo

Best Actor - Female (OTT)

Surangana Bandopadhyay - Detective Charulata

Paoli Dam - Julie

Mimi Chakraborty - Dainee

Priyanka Sarkar - Lojja 2

Sandipta Sen - Birangana

Subhashree Ganguly - Anusandhan

Shyamoupti Mudly - Ronkini Bhavan

Paoli Dam - Ganoshotru

Best Supporting Actor - Male (OTT)

Debmalya Gupta - Detective Charulata

Koushik Sen - Julie

Anirban Chakrabarti - Feluda Pherot-Jawto Kando Kathmandute

Amit Saha - Bibhishon

Debopriyo Mukherjee - Bibhishon

Anirudha Gupta - Ronkini Bhavan

Niranjan Mondal - Birangana

Best Supporting Actor - Female (OTT)

Mallika Majumder - Detective Charulata

Meghla Dasgupta - Jaisalmer Jomjomat

Shruti Das - Julie

Bidipta Chakraborty - Ronkini Bhavan

Averi Singha Roy - Ronkini Bhavan

Parno Mittra - Bhog

Best Director (OTT)

Joydip Banerjee - Detective Charulata

Arijit Toton Chakraborty - Tomake Bujhina Priyo

Srijit Mukherji - Feluda Pherot-Jawto Kando Kathmandute

Raja Chanda - Bibhishon

Samik Roy Chowdhury - Sajal Barui - Ganoshotru

Abhirup Ghosh - Chainman - Ganoshotru

Abhrajit Sen - Ronkini Bhavan

Nirjhar Mitra - Dainee

Joydeep Mukherjee - Puro Puri Eken

Aditi Roy - Anusandhan

Kamaleswar Mukherjee - Feludar Goyendagiri: Royal Bengal Rawhoshyo

Zee 24 Ghanta Binodone Sera 24 – TV Nominations

Best Fiction (TV Show)

Parineeta - Zee Bangla

Jagadhatri - Zee Bangla

Phulki - Zee Bangla

Parashuram - Ajker Nayok - Star Jalsha

Rangamati Tirandaj - Star Jalsha

Professor Vidya Banerjee - Star Jalsha

Brindabono Bilasini - Sun Bangla

Best Non-Fiction (TV Show)

Didi No. 1 - Zee Bangla Sonar

Sa Re Ga Ma Pa - Zee Bangla Sonar

Lakh Takar Lokkhi Labh - Sun Bangla

Star Jalsha Parivar Awards 2025 - Star Jalsha

Best Actor - Male (Television)

⁠Rishi Kaushik (Character- DCP Indrajit Basak) (SIT Bengal) - Zee Bangla Sonar

Jeetu Kamal (Character- Aarjo Singha Roy) (Chirodini Tumi Je Amar) - Zee Bangla

Soumyadeep Mukherjee (Jagadhatri) - Zee Bangla

Uday Pratap Singh (Parineeta) - Zee Bangla

Aryann Bhowmick (Video Bouma) - Sun Bangla

Indrajeet Bose (Parashuram - Ajker Nayok) - Star Jalsha

Nilankur Mukhopadhyay (Rangamati Tirandaj) - Star Jalsha

Arnab Banerjee (Professor Vidya Banerjee) - Star Jalsha

Best Actor - Female (Television)

⁠Ranieeta Das (Character - Bani) (O Mor Dorodiya) - Star Jalsha

Aratrika Maiti & Shruti Das (Jowar Bhanta) - Zee Bangla

Ankita Mallick (Jagadhatri) - Zee Bangla

Devyani Mondal (Phulki) - Zee Bangla

Ishani Chatterjee (Pareenita) - Zee Bangla

Swastika Dutta (Professor Vidya Banerjee) - Star Jalsha

Manisha Mandal (Rangamati Tirandaj) - Star Jalsha





