Entertainment

ENTERTAINMENT

Zee 24 Ghanta Binodone Sera 24: Tota Roy Chowdhury, Mimi Chakraborty in race for Best Actor and Best Actress; check out OTT and TV nominations

Zee 24 Ghanta Binodone Sera 24 awards will be presented in 48 competitive categories across Popular and Technical segments in the world of Films, OTT, Television, Music, and Digital Content. Here are the nominations for OTT and TV categories.

Latest News

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Jan 28, 2026, 05:52 PM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

Zee 24 Ghanta Binodone Sera 24: Tota Roy Chowdhury, Mimi Chakraborty in race for Best Actor and Best Actress; check out OTT and TV nominations
Zee 24 Ghanta Binodone Sera 24 OTT and TV nominations
Bengal’s most prestigious celebration of cinematic and creative brilliance, Zee 24 Ghanta Binodone Sera 24, returns in all its glory. This landmark collaboration between Zee 24 Ghanta and Straightline Worldwide brings together the very best of Bengali entertainment, honouring excellence on a truly grand stage.

Zee 24 Ghanta Binodone Sera 24 stands as a unified platform dedicated to applauding the visionaries, artists, technicians, and storytellers who power the worlds of Films, OTT, Television, Music, and Digital Content. The initiative shines a spotlight on the passion, innovation, and craftsmanship that continue to redefine contemporary Bengali storytelling.

The awards will be presented in 48 competitive categories across Popular and Technical segments, thoughtfully curated to capture the full spectrum of the entertainment industry. Adding to the evening's prestige is the Lifetime Achievement Award, celebrating an iconic figure whose timeless contributions have shaped generations of Bengali entertainment.

Zee 24 Ghanta Binodone Sera 24 will take place on Thursday, January 29 at The Westin, Rajarhat in Kolkata. The event will be telecast starting from 5 pm on Sunday, February 8 on ZEE 24 Ghanta. Here are the nominations in the OTT and Television category.

Zee 24 Ghanta Binodone Sera 24 – OTT Nominations
 
Best Web Series (OTT)
 
Detective Charulata
Feluda Pherot-Jawto Kando Kathmandute
Bhog
Puro Puri Eken
Ganoshotru
Ronkini Bhavan
Feludar Goyendagiri: Royal Bengal Rawhoshyo 
1954
 
Best Actor - Male (OTT)
 
Shantilal Mukherjee - @Followers
Gourab Chatterjee  - Julie 
Tota Roy Chowdhury - Feluda Pherot-Jawto Kando Kathmandute
Anirban Chakrabarti - Puro Puri Eken
Rudranil Ghosh - Ganoshotru
Anirban Bhattacharya - Bhog
Ritwick Chakroborty - Adv. Achinta Aich 2
Sourav Das- 1954
Tota Roy Choudhury - Feludar Goyendagiri: Royal Bengal Rawhoshyo 
 
Best Actor - Female (OTT)
 
Surangana Bandopadhyay - Detective Charulata
Paoli Dam - Julie 
Mimi Chakraborty - Dainee
Priyanka Sarkar - Lojja 2
Sandipta Sen - Birangana
Subhashree Ganguly - Anusandhan
Shyamoupti Mudly - Ronkini Bhavan
Paoli Dam - Ganoshotru
 
Best Supporting Actor - Male (OTT)
 
Debmalya Gupta - Detective Charulata
Koushik Sen - Julie 
Anirban Chakrabarti - Feluda Pherot-Jawto Kando Kathmandute
Amit Saha - Bibhishon
Debopriyo Mukherjee - Bibhishon
Anirudha Gupta - Ronkini Bhavan
Niranjan Mondal - Birangana
 
Best Supporting Actor - Female (OTT)
 
Mallika Majumder - Detective Charulata
Meghla Dasgupta - Jaisalmer Jomjomat
Shruti Das - Julie 
Bidipta Chakraborty - Ronkini Bhavan
Averi Singha Roy - Ronkini Bhavan
Parno Mittra - Bhog
 
Best Director (OTT)
 
Joydip Banerjee - Detective Charulata
Arijit Toton Chakraborty - Tomake Bujhina Priyo 
Srijit Mukherji - Feluda Pherot-Jawto Kando Kathmandute
Raja Chanda - Bibhishon
Samik Roy Chowdhury - Sajal Barui - Ganoshotru
Abhirup Ghosh - Chainman - Ganoshotru
Abhrajit Sen - Ronkini Bhavan
Nirjhar Mitra - Dainee
Joydeep Mukherjee - Puro Puri Eken
Aditi Roy - Anusandhan
Kamaleswar Mukherjee - Feludar Goyendagiri: Royal Bengal Rawhoshyo
 
Zee 24 Ghanta Binodone Sera 24 – TV Nominations
 
Best Fiction (TV Show)
 
Parineeta - Zee Bangla
Jagadhatri - Zee Bangla
Phulki - Zee Bangla
Parashuram - Ajker Nayok - Star Jalsha
Rangamati Tirandaj - Star Jalsha
Professor Vidya Banerjee - Star Jalsha
Brindabono Bilasini - Sun Bangla
 
Best Non-Fiction (TV Show)
 
Didi No. 1 - Zee Bangla Sonar
Sa Re Ga Ma Pa - Zee Bangla Sonar
Lakh Takar Lokkhi Labh - Sun Bangla
Star Jalsha Parivar Awards 2025 - Star Jalsha
 
Best Actor - Male (Television)
 
⁠Rishi Kaushik (Character- DCP Indrajit Basak) (SIT Bengal) - Zee Bangla Sonar
Jeetu Kamal (Character- Aarjo Singha Roy) (Chirodini Tumi Je Amar) - Zee Bangla
Soumyadeep Mukherjee (Jagadhatri) - Zee Bangla
Uday Pratap Singh (Parineeta) - Zee Bangla
Aryann Bhowmick (Video Bouma) - Sun Bangla
Indrajeet Bose (Parashuram - Ajker Nayok) - Star Jalsha
Nilankur Mukhopadhyay (Rangamati Tirandaj) - Star Jalsha
Arnab Banerjee (Professor Vidya Banerjee) - Star Jalsha
 
Best Actor - Female (Television)
 
⁠Ranieeta Das (Character - Bani) (O Mor Dorodiya) - Star Jalsha
Aratrika Maiti & Shruti Das (Jowar Bhanta) - Zee Bangla
Ankita Mallick (Jagadhatri) - Zee Bangla
Devyani Mondal (Phulki) - Zee Bangla
Ishani Chatterjee (Pareenita) - Zee Bangla
Swastika Dutta (Professor Vidya Banerjee) - Star Jalsha
Manisha Mandal (Rangamati Tirandaj) - Star Jalsha

 
