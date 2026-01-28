Zee 24 Ghanta Binodone Sera 24: Tota Roy Chowdhury, Mimi Chakraborty in race for Best Actor and Best Actress; check out OTT and TV nominations

T20 World Cup 2026: India vs Pakistan match under cloud as PCB chief Mohsin Naqvi makes BIG statement
Ajit Pawar death: Maharashtra announces three days of mourning, school and colleges closed till January 30
Will Gautam Gambhir be sacked as head coach? BCCI finally breaks silence
Mumbai: Viral video shows four-lane Mira Bhayander flyover abruptly narrowing to two, netizens flag safety concerns, MMRDA responds
Ajit Pawar plane crash: Who owns VSR Ventures? Company behind Bombardier Learjet that went down in Baramati
The Ajit Pawar Era: Key policies that defined his tenure in Maharashtra | Know in 10 points
From kingmaker to void: How Ajit Pawar's death could alter Maharashtra politics, how may it tilt towards Sharad Pawar?
Bigg Boss 19 winner Gaurav Khanna to part ways with wife Akansha Chamola? Her latest post on 'zarooratein' leaves fans worried
Great Teaching in the Age of AI: The Art of Simplifying Without Diluting Meaning
Setback to US: Saudi Arabia rejects use of its airspace, territory to attack Iran, Crown Prince Muhammad-bin-Salman affirms
ENTERTAINMENT
Zee 24 Ghanta Binodone Sera 24 awards will be presented in 48 competitive categories across Popular and Technical segments in the world of Films, OTT, Television, Music, and Digital Content. Here are the nominations for OTT and TV categories.
Bengal’s most prestigious celebration of cinematic and creative brilliance, Zee 24 Ghanta Binodone Sera 24, returns in all its glory. This landmark collaboration between Zee 24 Ghanta and Straightline Worldwide brings together the very best of Bengali entertainment, honouring excellence on a truly grand stage.
Zee 24 Ghanta Binodone Sera 24 stands as a unified platform dedicated to applauding the visionaries, artists, technicians, and storytellers who power the worlds of Films, OTT, Television, Music, and Digital Content. The initiative shines a spotlight on the passion, innovation, and craftsmanship that continue to redefine contemporary Bengali storytelling.
The awards will be presented in 48 competitive categories across Popular and Technical segments, thoughtfully curated to capture the full spectrum of the entertainment industry. Adding to the evening's prestige is the Lifetime Achievement Award, celebrating an iconic figure whose timeless contributions have shaped generations of Bengali entertainment.
Zee 24 Ghanta Binodone Sera 24 will take place on Thursday, January 29 at The Westin, Rajarhat in Kolkata. The event will be telecast starting from 5 pm on Sunday, February 8 on ZEE 24 Ghanta. Here are the nominations in the OTT and Television category.