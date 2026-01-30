Zee 24 Ghanta Binodone Sera 24: Subhashree Ganguly wins Best Actress for Grihapravesh, shares with Koel Mallick for her performance in Sharthopor

Zee 24 Ghanta Binodone Sera 24: The grand celebration of Bengali entertainment has finally ended, with Subhashree Ganguly and Koel Mallick named Best Actor (Female) for their performance in the romantic drama Grihapravesh and Sharthopor respectively. Subhashree and Koel walked away with the accolade despite the strong competition. The other actresses nominated are Srabanti Chatterjee for Devi Chowdhurani, Mimi Chakraborty for Raktabeej 2, Koushani Mukherjee for Killbill Society, Idhika Paul for Raghu Dakat, Rituparna Sengupta for Puratawn, and Rukmini Moitra for Binodini.

Subhashree Ganguly's role in Grihapravesh

Subhashree played the central character, emotionally layered, character-driven performance of Titli, a young woman navigating emotional turmoil after her husband abruptly leaves shortly after their marriage. How Titli holds together her extended family in an old Kolkata mansion while coping with loss, longing, and unexpected new connections forms the basic premise of the film. Many reviewers and Ganguly's fans called Titli her strongest and most nuanced performance to date.

About Zee 24 Ghanta Binodone Sera 24

Zee 24 Ghanta Binodone Sera 24 is Bengal’s most prestigious celebration of cinematic and creative brilliance. A landmark collaboration between Zee 24 Ghanta and Straightline Worldwide brought together the very best of Bengali entertainment and honoured excellence on a grand stage.

Zee 24 Ghanta Binodone Sera 24 stood as a unified platform dedicated to applauding the visionaries, artists, technicians, and storytellers who power the worlds of Films, OTT, Television, Music, and Digital Content. The initiative shone a spotlight on the passion, innovation, and craftsmanship that continue to redefine contemporary Bengali storytelling.

The awards were presented in 48 competitive categories across Popular and Technical segments, thoughtfully curated to capture the full spectrum of the entertainment industry.