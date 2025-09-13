FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Zee 24 Ghanta Binodone Sera 24: Dev beats Prosenjit Chatterjee, Anjan Dutt to win Best Actor award for Projapati 2

Zee 24 Ghanta Binodone Sera 24: Subhashree Ganguly wins Best Actress for Grihapravesh, beats Srabanti Chatterjee, Rituparna Sengupta

Zee 24 Ghanta Binodone Sera 24: Onko Ki Kothin, The Eken: Benaras e Bibhishika share Best Film award; beat Projapati 2, Raghu Dakat

Nipah Virus Alert: Trump Administration Says CDC ‘Ready to Assist’ After India confirms cases, Pakistan and China act

Zee 24 Ghanta Binodone Sera 24: Arijit Singh bags Best Playback Singer, a day after announcing retirement from singing

Zee Entertainment expands in Europe, brings popular Indian content to German audience

Russia-Ukraine war to end? Putin invites Zelensky to Moscow for peace talks, here's all you need to know

Fire in Nagalad's Dzukou Valley continues to spread, Manipur's tallest peak at risk, authorities on high alert

'You have to drop...': Rohit Sharma warns Team India ahead of T20 World Cup, reveals key concern

Pollution scare disrupts Mumbai vs Delhi Ranji clash as Sarfaraz Khan, Musheer Khan step out wearing masks

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Zee 24 Ghanta Binodone Sera 24: Subhashree Ganguly wins Best Actress for Grihapravesh, beats Srabanti Chatterjee, Rituparna Sengupta

Zee 24 Ghanta Binodone Sera 24: Subhashree Ganguly wins Best Actress award

Zee 24 Ghanta Binodone Sera 24: Onko Ki Kothin, The Eken: Benaras e Bibhishika share Best Film award; beat Projapati 2, Raghu Dakat

Zee 24 Ghanta Binodone Sera 24: Two films share Best Film award

Nipah Virus Alert: Trump Administration Says CDC ‘Ready to Assist’ After India confirms cases, Pakistan and China act

Nipah Virus Alert: Trump Administration Says CDC ‘Ready to Assist’ After India c

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Amitabh Bachchan as Doctor Doom, Dharmendra as Captain America, Rekha as Scarlet Witch: AI imagines Avengers Doomsday with Bollywood superstars

AI imagines Avengers Doomsday with 70's Bollywood superstars

Economic Survey 2026: CEA Anantha Nageswaran's 5 key highlights from Inflation, AI to mental health ahead of Nirmala Sitharaman's Union Budget

Economic Survey 2026: CEA Anantha Nageswaran's 5 key highlights

Ajit Pawar plane's 'black box' recovered; what probe says| Know in 5 points

Ajit Pawar Plane crash probe update: Black Box recovered; Know in 5 points

HomeEntertainment

ENTERTAINMENT

Zee 24 Ghanta Binodone Sera 24: Subhashree Ganguly wins Best Actress for Grihapravesh, beats Srabanti Chatterjee, Rituparna Sengupta

Zee 24 Ghanta Binodone Sera 24 awards presented in 48 competitive categories across Popular and Technical segments in the world of Films, OTT, Television, Music, and Digital Content.

Latest News

Simran Singh

Updated : Jan 30, 2026, 01:23 AM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Zee 24 Ghanta Binodone Sera 24: Subhashree Ganguly wins Best Actress for Grihapravesh, beats Srabanti Chatterjee, Rituparna Sengupta
Subhashree Ganguly wins Best Actress for Grihapravesh
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Zee 24 Ghanta Binodone Sera 24: The grand celebration of Bengali entertainment has finally ended, with Subhashree Ganguly named Best Actor (Female) for her performance in the romantic drama Grihapravesh. Subhashree walked away with the accolade despite the strong competition. The other actresses nominated are Srabanti Chatterjee for Devi Chowdhurani, Mimi Chakraborty for Raktabeej 2, Koel Mallick for Mitin: Ekti Khunir Sandhaney and Sharthopor, Koushani Mukherjee for Killbill Society, Idhika Paul for Raghu Dakat, Rituparna Sengupta for Puratawn, and Rukmini Moitra for Binodini. 

Subhashree Ganguly's role in Grihapravesh

Subhashree played the central character, emotionally layered, character-driven performance of Titli, a young woman navigating emotional turmoil after her husband abruptly leaves shortly after their marriage. How Titli holds together her extended family in an old Kolkata mansion while coping with loss, longing, and unexpected new connections forms the basic premise of the film. Many reviewers and Ganguly's fans called Titli her strongest and most nuanced performance to date. 

About Zee 24 Ghanta Binodone Sera 24

Zee 24 Ghanta Binodone Sera 24 is Bengal’s most prestigious celebration of cinematic and creative brilliance. A landmark collaboration between Zee 24 Ghanta and Straightline Worldwide brought together the very best of Bengali entertainment and honoured excellence on a grand stage.

Zee 24 Ghanta Binodone Sera 24 stood as a unified platform dedicated to applauding the visionaries, artists, technicians, and storytellers who power the worlds of Films, OTT, Television, Music, and Digital Content. The initiative shone a spotlight on the passion, innovation, and craftsmanship that continue to redefine contemporary Bengali storytelling.

Also read: Zee 24 Ghanta Binodone Sera 24: Arijit Singh bags Best Playback Singer, a day after announcing retirement from singing

The awards were presented in 48 competitive categories across Popular and Technical segments, thoughtfully curated to capture the full spectrum of the entertainment industry. 

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Zee 24 Ghanta Binodone Sera 24: Dev beats Prosenjit Chatterjee, Anjan Dutt to win Best Actor award for Projapati 2
Zee 24 Ghanta Binodone Sera 24: Dev beats Prosenjit Chatterjee, Anjan Dutt
Zee 24 Ghanta Binodone Sera 24: Subhashree Ganguly wins Best Actress for Grihapravesh, beats Srabanti Chatterjee, Rituparna Sengupta
Zee 24 Ghanta Binodone Sera 24: Subhashree Ganguly wins Best Actress award
Zee 24 Ghanta Binodone Sera 24: Onko Ki Kothin, The Eken: Benaras e Bibhishika share Best Film award; beat Projapati 2, Raghu Dakat
Zee 24 Ghanta Binodone Sera 24: Two films share Best Film award
Nipah Virus Alert: Trump Administration Says CDC ‘Ready to Assist’ After India confirms cases, Pakistan and China act
Nipah Virus Alert: Trump Administration Says CDC ‘Ready to Assist’ After India c
Zee 24 Ghanta Binodone Sera 24: Arijit Singh bags Best Playback Singer, a day after announcing retirement from singing
Zee 24 Ghanta Binodone Sera 24: Arijit Singh bags Best Playback Singer
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Amitabh Bachchan as Doctor Doom, Dharmendra as Captain America, Rekha as Scarlet Witch: AI imagines Avengers Doomsday with Bollywood superstars
AI imagines Avengers Doomsday with 70's Bollywood superstars
Economic Survey 2026: CEA Anantha Nageswaran's 5 key highlights from Inflation, AI to mental health ahead of Nirmala Sitharaman's Union Budget
Economic Survey 2026: CEA Anantha Nageswaran's 5 key highlights
Ajit Pawar plane's 'black box' recovered; what probe says| Know in 5 points
Ajit Pawar Plane crash probe update: Black Box recovered; Know in 5 points
Ajit Pawar dies in plane crash: Who will succeed him as NCP chief, wife Sunetra Pawar, uncle Sharad Pawar, Praful Patel or Dhanajay Munde?
Ajit Pawar dies in plane crash: Who will succeed him as next NCP chief?
The 50 confirmed contestants list: Ridhima Pandit, Maxtern, Lovekesh Kataria, Sumaira Shaikh, Neelam Giri, Digvijay Rathee, Arushi Chawla, and more
The 50 confirmed contestants list: Ridhima, Maxtern, Lovekesh, Arushi, Neelam
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement