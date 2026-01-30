Zee 24 Ghanta Binodone Sera 24: Shamik Adhikary honoured with Best Influencer award, beats Ivy Ghosh, Mukul Kumar Jana, Niranjan Mondal

Viral sensation Shamik Adhikary swept the Best Influencer award at Zee 24 Ghanta Binodone Sera 24, beating the biggest players of the internet.

Zee 24 Ghanta Binodone Sera 24: The grand tribute wasn't just limited to Bengal cinema, but also acknowledged other people from the mediums of art and entertainment. The special night was launched in association with Zee 24 Ghanta and Straightline Worldwide, and for this time, we also featured an Influencer segment. Shamik Adhikary, popularly referred to as Your Nonsane on social media, bagged the Best Creator/Influencer Award. To achieve this feat, Shamik successfully beat other nominees, including Ivy Ghosh, Mukul Kumar Jana, Niranjan Mondal, Pranab Paul, Preeti Sarkar, Saikat Dey, Singini Chowdhury, Unmesh Ganguly, and Usha.



Who is Shamik Adhikary?

Shamik Adhikary is a digital content creator and social media influencer from Kolkata. In the digital world, he's best known by his handle @yournonsanee (also seen as yournonsane on platforms like Instagram and Facebook). The reason behind Shamik's popularity is his relatable, humorous content, including short reels, sketches, and lifestyle posts, decoding everyday life and situations in a fun manner. On Instagram, Shamik has around 378K followers. Whereas on Facebook, he has over 400K followers.

About Zee 24 Ghanta Binodone Sera 24

Zee 24 Ghanta Binodone Sera 24 is an annual entertainment awards event organised by Zee 24 Ghanta, to recognise and celebrate excellence in Bengali entertainment across films, television, OTT platforms, music and digital content. It's a landmark collaboration between Zee 24 Ghanta and Straightline Worldwide brought together the very best of Bengali entertainment and honouring excellence on a grand stage. Zee 24 Ghanta Binodone Sera 24 stood as a unified platform dedicated to applauding the visionaries, artists, technicians, and storytellers who power the worlds of Films, OTT, Television, Music, and Digital Content. The initiative shone a spotlight on the passion, innovation, and craftsmanship that continue to redefine contemporary Bengali storytelling.

The awards were presented in 48 competitive categories across Popular and Technical segments, thoughtfully curated to capture the full spectrum of the entertainment industry.