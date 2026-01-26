Zee 24 Ghanta Binodone Sera 24: Prosenjit Chatterjee to Rakhee Gulzar compete in Best Actor, full nomination list REVEALED

The biggest Bengali cinema award night celebrartion is around the corner, read on to know the full nomination list across different categories.

Bengal’s premier celebration of cinematic and creative excellence, Zee 24 Ghanta Binodone Sera 24, is back. The awards mark a landmark collaboration between Zee 24 Ghanta and Straightline Worldwide, celebrating Bengali cinema in the grandest manner.

Zee 24 Ghanta Binodone Sera 24 is a collective platform created to honour the visionaries, artists, technicians, and storytellers who shape the world of Film, OTT, Television, Music, and Digital Content. The initiative seeks to spotlight the passion, innovation, and craftsmanship that define contemporary Bengali storytelling.

The awards feature 24 competitive categories in each of the Popular and Technical segments, thoughtfully curated to represent the full spectrum of the entertainment industry. The ceremony will also confer a Lifetime Achievement Award, honouring an icon whose enduring legacy has shaped generations of Bengali entertainment.

Zee 24 Ghanta Binodone Sera 24 – Nomination List

BEST ACTOR: FEMALE (CRITICS’ CHOICE)

Ananya Chatterjee – Shotyi Bole Shotyi Kichhu Nei

Anumegha Banerjee – Pokkhirajer Dim

Aparna Sen – Ei Raat Tomar Amar

Jaya Ahsan – Devi Chowdhurani (2025 film starring Srabanti & Prosenjit)

Rakhee Gulzar – Aamar Boss

Srabanti Chatterjee – Devi Chowdhurani

Subhashree Ganguly – Grihopravesh

BEST ACTOR: MALE (CRITICS’ CHOICE)

Anirban Bhattacharya – Pokkhirajer Dim

Vikram Chatterjee – Raas: Hariye Jaowa Bangalider Golpo

Dibyajyoti Dutta – Lawho Gouranger Naam Rey

Kaushik Sen – Sharathopor

Parambrata Chatterjee – Shotyi Bole Shotyi Kichhu Nei

Prosenjit Chatterjee – Devi Chowdhurani

Ritwick Chakraborty – Mrigaya: The Hunt (2025)

BEST FILM: CRITICS’ CHOICE

Binodiini (2025 biographical drama starring Rukmini Maitra, Kaushik Ganguly & Rahul Bose)

Devi Chowdhurani (2025 film)

Lawho Gouranger Naam Rey

Putulnacher Itikatha

Mrigaya: The Hunt (2025)

Onko Ki Kothin

Pokkhirajer Dim

Shotyi Bole Shotyi Kichhu Nei

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR: MALE (FILM)

Amit Saha – The Academy of Fine Arts

Anirban Bhattacharya – Raghu Dakat

Ankush Hazra – Raktabeej 2

Bratya Basu – Lawho Gouranger Naam Rey

Kaushik Ganguly – Grihopravesh

Mithun Chakraborty – Projapoti 2

Ranjit Mallick – Sharathopor

Rudranil Ghosh – Dhumketu

Saswata Chatterjee – The Eken Benaras E Bibhishika

Shyamal Chakraborty – Pokkhirajer Dim

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR: FEMALE (FILM)

Anushua Majumdar – Raas: Hariye Jaowa Bangalider Golpo

Aparajita Adhya – Projapoti 2

Bibriiti Chakraborty – Devi Chowdhurani

Dipanwita Nath – Onko Ki Kothin

Ishaa Saha – The Eken Benaras E Bibhishika

Koushani Mukherjee – Raktabeej 2

Priyanka Sarkar – Mrigaya: The Hunt (2025)

Sohini Sarkar – Raghu Dakat

Sohini Sengupta – Grihopravesh

BEST ACTOR: MALE (FILM)

Abir Chatterjee – Raktabeej 2

Anirban Chakrabarti – The Eken Benaras E Bibhishika

Anjan Dutt – Ei Raat Tomar Amar

Dev – Dhumketu / Projapoti 2 / Raghu Dakat

Jeetu Kamal – Grihopravesh

Kaushik Ganguly – Shotyi Bole Shotyi Kichhu Nei

Prosenjit Chatterjee – Devi Chowdhurani

Ritwick Chakraborty – Mrigaya: The Hunt (2025)

Shiboprosad Mukherjee – Aamar Boss

BEST DIRECTOR (FILM)

Annapurna Basu – Sharathopor

Dhrubo Banerjee – Raghu Dakat

Kaushik Ganguly – Dhumketu

Indradeep Dasgupta – Grihopravesh

Nandita Roy & Shiboprosad Mukherjee – Aamar Boss

Parambrata Chattopadhyay – Ei Raat Tomar Amar

Avijit Sen – Projapoti 2

Sourav Palodhi – Onko Ki Kothin

Srijit Mukherji – Shotyi Bole Shotyi Kichhu Nei

Subhrajit Mitra – Devi Chowdhurani

BEST FILM

Aamar Boss

Dhumketu

Ei Raat Tomar Amar

Grihopravesh

Onko Ki Kothin

Projapoti 2

Raghu Dakat

Sharathopor

The Eken Benaras E Bibhishika

Shotyi Bole Shotyi Kichhu Nei

Pokkhirajer Dim

Binodiini (if included under major categories)