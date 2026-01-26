FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
ENTERTAINMENT

Zee 24 Ghanta Binodone Sera 24: Prosenjit Chatterjee to Rakhee Gulzar compete in Best Actor, full nomination list REVEALED

The biggest Bengali cinema award night celebrartion is around the corner, read on to know the full nomination list across different categories.

Simran Singh

Updated : Jan 26, 2026, 02:33 PM IST

Zee 24 Ghanta Binodone Sera 24: Prosenjit Chatterjee to Rakhee Gulzar compete in Best Actor, full nomination list REVEALED
Bengal’s premier celebration of cinematic and creative excellence, Zee 24 Ghanta Binodone Sera 24, is back. The awards mark a landmark collaboration between Zee 24 Ghanta and Straightline Worldwide, celebrating Bengali cinema in the grandest manner.

Zee 24 Ghanta Binodone Sera 24 is a collective platform created to honour the visionaries, artists, technicians, and storytellers who shape the world of Film, OTT, Television, Music, and Digital Content. The initiative seeks to spotlight the passion, innovation, and craftsmanship that define contemporary Bengali storytelling.

The awards feature 24 competitive categories in each of the Popular and Technical segments, thoughtfully curated to represent the full spectrum of the entertainment industry. The ceremony will also confer a Lifetime Achievement Award, honouring an icon whose enduring legacy has shaped generations of Bengali entertainment.

Zee 24 Ghanta Binodone Sera 24 – Nomination List

BEST ACTOR: FEMALE (CRITICS’ CHOICE)

Ananya Chatterjee – Shotyi Bole Shotyi Kichhu Nei
Anumegha Banerjee – Pokkhirajer Dim
Aparna Sen – Ei Raat Tomar Amar
Jaya Ahsan – Devi Chowdhurani (2025 film starring Srabanti & Prosenjit)
Rakhee Gulzar – Aamar Boss
Srabanti Chatterjee – Devi Chowdhurani
Subhashree Ganguly – Grihopravesh

BEST ACTOR: MALE (CRITICS’ CHOICE)

Anirban Bhattacharya – Pokkhirajer Dim
Vikram Chatterjee – Raas: Hariye Jaowa Bangalider Golpo
Dibyajyoti Dutta – Lawho Gouranger Naam Rey
Kaushik Sen – Sharathopor
Parambrata Chatterjee – Shotyi Bole Shotyi Kichhu Nei
Prosenjit Chatterjee – Devi Chowdhurani
Ritwick Chakraborty – Mrigaya: The Hunt (2025)

BEST FILM: CRITICS’ CHOICE

Binodiini (2025 biographical drama starring Rukmini Maitra, Kaushik Ganguly & Rahul Bose)
Devi Chowdhurani (2025 film)
Lawho Gouranger Naam Rey
Putulnacher Itikatha
Mrigaya: The Hunt (2025)
Onko Ki Kothin
Pokkhirajer Dim
Shotyi Bole Shotyi Kichhu Nei

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR: MALE (FILM)

Amit Saha – The Academy of Fine Arts
Anirban Bhattacharya – Raghu Dakat
Ankush Hazra – Raktabeej 2
Bratya Basu – Lawho Gouranger Naam Rey
Kaushik Ganguly – Grihopravesh
Mithun Chakraborty – Projapoti 2
Ranjit Mallick – Sharathopor
Rudranil Ghosh – Dhumketu
Saswata Chatterjee – The Eken Benaras E Bibhishika
Shyamal Chakraborty – Pokkhirajer Dim

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR: FEMALE (FILM)

Anushua Majumdar – Raas: Hariye Jaowa Bangalider Golpo
Aparajita Adhya – Projapoti 2
Bibriiti Chakraborty – Devi Chowdhurani
Dipanwita Nath – Onko Ki Kothin
Ishaa Saha – The Eken Benaras E Bibhishika
Koushani Mukherjee – Raktabeej 2
Priyanka Sarkar – Mrigaya: The Hunt (2025)
Sohini Sarkar – Raghu Dakat
Sohini Sengupta – Grihopravesh

BEST ACTOR: MALE (FILM)

Abir Chatterjee – Raktabeej 2
Anirban Chakrabarti – The Eken Benaras E Bibhishika
Anjan Dutt – Ei Raat Tomar Amar
Dev – Dhumketu / Projapoti 2 / Raghu Dakat
Jeetu Kamal – Grihopravesh
Kaushik Ganguly – Shotyi Bole Shotyi Kichhu Nei
Prosenjit Chatterjee – Devi Chowdhurani
Ritwick Chakraborty – Mrigaya: The Hunt (2025)
Shiboprosad Mukherjee – Aamar Boss

BEST DIRECTOR (FILM)

Annapurna Basu – Sharathopor
Dhrubo Banerjee – Raghu Dakat
Kaushik Ganguly – Dhumketu
Indradeep Dasgupta – Grihopravesh
Nandita Roy & Shiboprosad Mukherjee – Aamar Boss
Parambrata Chattopadhyay – Ei Raat Tomar Amar
Avijit Sen – Projapoti 2
Sourav Palodhi – Onko Ki Kothin
Srijit Mukherji – Shotyi Bole Shotyi Kichhu Nei
Subhrajit Mitra – Devi Chowdhurani

BEST FILM

Aamar Boss
Dhumketu
Ei Raat Tomar Amar
Grihopravesh
Onko Ki Kothin
Projapoti 2
Raghu Dakat
Sharathopor
The Eken Benaras E Bibhishika
Shotyi Bole Shotyi Kichhu Nei
Pokkhirajer Dim
Binodiini (if included under major categories)

