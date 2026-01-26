Begging bowl to big spend: Pakistan to pay $1 billion annually to Donald Trump's Peace Board despite IMF bailout
PSSSB Junior Engineer recruitment 2026: Check last day to apply, eligibility criteria, fees, direct link HERE
This Vande Bharat Express train gets upgrade, to run with more coaches from Jan 26, check route, details
Zee 24 Ghanta Binodone Sera 24: Prosenjit Chatterjee to Rakhee Gulzar compete in Best Actor, full nomination list REVEALED
EU Chief praises India on 77th Republic Day ahead of landmark trade deal, says ‘Successful India makes world stable’
'No entry' for non-Hindus in Badrinath-Kedarnath? Temple committee to pass proposal soon, here's all you need to know
EU President Ursula von der Leyen shines in fusion brocade outfit at 77th Republic Day parade
Top lawyers call Pakistan 'terrorist state', sentenced to 17 years in prison, details here
Republic Day 2026: Ever wondered why extreme right row of contingents does not turn to salute President? Here’s the reason
Viral video: All is well, Sunny Deol, hosts Border 2 screening for Esha Deol, Ahana Deol, Dhoom actress reviews, gives huge shout out to bhaiya
ENTERTAINMENT
The biggest Bengali cinema award night celebrartion is around the corner, read on to know the full nomination list across different categories.
Bengal’s premier celebration of cinematic and creative excellence, Zee 24 Ghanta Binodone Sera 24, is back. The awards mark a landmark collaboration between Zee 24 Ghanta and Straightline Worldwide, celebrating Bengali cinema in the grandest manner.
Zee 24 Ghanta Binodone Sera 24 is a collective platform created to honour the visionaries, artists, technicians, and storytellers who shape the world of Film, OTT, Television, Music, and Digital Content. The initiative seeks to spotlight the passion, innovation, and craftsmanship that define contemporary Bengali storytelling.
The awards feature 24 competitive categories in each of the Popular and Technical segments, thoughtfully curated to represent the full spectrum of the entertainment industry. The ceremony will also confer a Lifetime Achievement Award, honouring an icon whose enduring legacy has shaped generations of Bengali entertainment.
Zee 24 Ghanta Binodone Sera 24 – Nomination List
BEST ACTOR: FEMALE (CRITICS’ CHOICE)
Ananya Chatterjee – Shotyi Bole Shotyi Kichhu Nei
Anumegha Banerjee – Pokkhirajer Dim
Aparna Sen – Ei Raat Tomar Amar
Jaya Ahsan – Devi Chowdhurani (2025 film starring Srabanti & Prosenjit)
Rakhee Gulzar – Aamar Boss
Srabanti Chatterjee – Devi Chowdhurani
Subhashree Ganguly – Grihopravesh
BEST ACTOR: MALE (CRITICS’ CHOICE)
Anirban Bhattacharya – Pokkhirajer Dim
Vikram Chatterjee – Raas: Hariye Jaowa Bangalider Golpo
Dibyajyoti Dutta – Lawho Gouranger Naam Rey
Kaushik Sen – Sharathopor
Parambrata Chatterjee – Shotyi Bole Shotyi Kichhu Nei
Prosenjit Chatterjee – Devi Chowdhurani
Ritwick Chakraborty – Mrigaya: The Hunt (2025)
BEST FILM: CRITICS’ CHOICE
Binodiini (2025 biographical drama starring Rukmini Maitra, Kaushik Ganguly & Rahul Bose)
Devi Chowdhurani (2025 film)
Lawho Gouranger Naam Rey
Putulnacher Itikatha
Mrigaya: The Hunt (2025)
Onko Ki Kothin
Pokkhirajer Dim
Shotyi Bole Shotyi Kichhu Nei
BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR: MALE (FILM)
Amit Saha – The Academy of Fine Arts
Anirban Bhattacharya – Raghu Dakat
Ankush Hazra – Raktabeej 2
Bratya Basu – Lawho Gouranger Naam Rey
Kaushik Ganguly – Grihopravesh
Mithun Chakraborty – Projapoti 2
Ranjit Mallick – Sharathopor
Rudranil Ghosh – Dhumketu
Saswata Chatterjee – The Eken Benaras E Bibhishika
Shyamal Chakraborty – Pokkhirajer Dim
BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR: FEMALE (FILM)
Anushua Majumdar – Raas: Hariye Jaowa Bangalider Golpo
Aparajita Adhya – Projapoti 2
Bibriiti Chakraborty – Devi Chowdhurani
Dipanwita Nath – Onko Ki Kothin
Ishaa Saha – The Eken Benaras E Bibhishika
Koushani Mukherjee – Raktabeej 2
Priyanka Sarkar – Mrigaya: The Hunt (2025)
Sohini Sarkar – Raghu Dakat
Sohini Sengupta – Grihopravesh
BEST ACTOR: MALE (FILM)
Abir Chatterjee – Raktabeej 2
Anirban Chakrabarti – The Eken Benaras E Bibhishika
Anjan Dutt – Ei Raat Tomar Amar
Dev – Dhumketu / Projapoti 2 / Raghu Dakat
Jeetu Kamal – Grihopravesh
Kaushik Ganguly – Shotyi Bole Shotyi Kichhu Nei
Prosenjit Chatterjee – Devi Chowdhurani
Ritwick Chakraborty – Mrigaya: The Hunt (2025)
Shiboprosad Mukherjee – Aamar Boss
BEST DIRECTOR (FILM)
Annapurna Basu – Sharathopor
Dhrubo Banerjee – Raghu Dakat
Kaushik Ganguly – Dhumketu
Indradeep Dasgupta – Grihopravesh
Nandita Roy & Shiboprosad Mukherjee – Aamar Boss
Parambrata Chattopadhyay – Ei Raat Tomar Amar
Avijit Sen – Projapoti 2
Sourav Palodhi – Onko Ki Kothin
Srijit Mukherji – Shotyi Bole Shotyi Kichhu Nei
Subhrajit Mitra – Devi Chowdhurani
BEST FILM
Aamar Boss
Dhumketu
Ei Raat Tomar Amar
Grihopravesh
Onko Ki Kothin
Projapoti 2
Raghu Dakat
Sharathopor
The Eken Benaras E Bibhishika
Shotyi Bole Shotyi Kichhu Nei
Pokkhirajer Dim
Binodiini (if included under major categories)