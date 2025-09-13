FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Zee 24 Ghanta Binodone Sera 24: Subhashree Ganguly claims Best Actress for Grihapravesh, beats Srabanti Chatterjee, Rituparna Sengupta

Zee 24 Ghanta Binodone Sera 24: Onko Ki Kothin, The Eken: Benaras e Bibhishika share Best Film award; beat Projapati 2, Raghu Dakat

Nipah Virus Alert: Trump Administration Says CDC ‘Ready to Assist’ After India confirms cases, Pakistan and China act

Zee 24 Ghanta Binodone Sera 24: Arijit Singh bags Best Playback Singer, a day after announcing retirement from singing

Zee Entertainment expands in Europe, brings popular Indian content to German audience

Russia-Ukraine war to end? Putin invites Zelensky to Moscow for peace talks, here's all you need to know

Fire in Nagalad's Dzukou Valley continues to spread, Manipur's tallest peak at risk, authorities on high alert

'You have to drop...': Rohit Sharma warns Team India ahead of T20 World Cup, reveals key concern

Pollution scare disrupts Mumbai vs Delhi Ranji clash as Sarfaraz Khan, Musheer Khan step out wearing masks

Ajit Pawar Plane Crash: Captain Sumit Kapoor wasn't supposed to fly aircraft, say friends

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Zee 24 Ghanta Binodone Sera 24: Subhashree Ganguly wins Best Actress for Grihapravesh, beats Srabanti Chatterjee, Rituparna Sengupta

Zee 24 Ghanta Binodone Sera 24: Subhashree Ganguly wins Best Actress award

Zee 24 Ghanta Binodone Sera 24: Onko Ki Kothin, The Eken: Benaras e Bibhishika share Best Film award; beat Projapati 2, Raghu Dakat

Zee 24 Ghanta Binodone Sera 24: Two films share Best Film award

Nipah Virus Alert: Trump Administration Says CDC ‘Ready to Assist’ After India confirms cases, Pakistan and China act

Nipah Virus Alert: Trump Administration Says CDC ‘Ready to Assist’ After India c

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Amitabh Bachchan as Doctor Doom, Dharmendra as Captain America, Rekha as Scarlet Witch: AI imagines Avengers Doomsday with Bollywood superstars

AI imagines Avengers Doomsday with 70's Bollywood superstars

Economic Survey 2026: CEA Anantha Nageswaran's 5 key highlights from Inflation, AI to mental health ahead of Nirmala Sitharaman's Union Budget

Economic Survey 2026: CEA Anantha Nageswaran's 5 key highlights

Ajit Pawar plane's 'black box' recovered; what probe says| Know in 5 points

Ajit Pawar Plane crash probe update: Black Box recovered; Know in 5 points

HomeEntertainment

ENTERTAINMENT

Zee 24 Ghanta Binodone Sera 24: Onko Ki Kothin, The Eken: Benaras e Bibhishika share Best Film award; beat Projapati 2, Raghu Dakat

The Zee 24 Ghanta Binodone Sera 24 witnessed a memorable moment as the black comedy The Eken: Benaras e Bibhishika and social drama Onko Ki Kothin bagged the Best Film Award.

Latest News

Simran Singh

Updated : Jan 30, 2026, 12:54 AM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Zee 24 Ghanta Binodone Sera 24: Onko Ki Kothin, The Eken: Benaras e Bibhishika share Best Film award; beat Projapati 2, Raghu Dakat
Onko Ki Kothin, The Eken: Benaras e Bibhishika bag Zee 24 Ghanta Binodone Sera 24
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

It's a wrap for Zee 24 Ghanta Binodone Sera 24. The grand night, held at The Westin Kolkata Rajarhat, brought the biggest icons of Bengali entertainment, and the jury awarded the deserving artistes, technicians, and their creations that entertained and amazed the audience. In a memorable moment, the Best Film Award is being shared by two popular films- black comedy The Eken: Benaras e Bibhishika and social drama Onko Ki Kothin. Hosted by Rudranil Ghosh, The Eken and Onko Ki Kothin bagged the Best Film trophy, beating the other strong contenders. The other nominations for Best Film were Dhumketu, Grihapravesh, Aamar Boss, Sharthopor, Ei Raat Tomar Amaar, Raghu Dakat, and Projapati 2. 

About Onko Ki Kothin

Directed by Saurav Palodhi, Onko Ki Kothin tells the heartfelt story of three friends — Babin, Dolly, and Tyre — children from a slum who dream of becoming a doctor, nurse, and engineer. When Babin’s father falls seriously ill, and they have trouble getting medical help, the kids embark on a daring adventure that tests their courage, friendship, and moreover, their belief in their dreams. 

About The Eken: Benaras e Bibhishika

Directed by Joydip (Joydeep) Mukherjee, The Eken: Benaras e Bibhishika, is the third instalment in the popular Eken Babu detective franchise. Led by Anirban Chakrabarti, The Eken is based on stories by Bengali author Sujan Dasgupta.  

About Zee 24 Ghanta Binodone Sera 24

Zee 24 Ghanta Binodone Sera 24 is a commitment to integrity, transparency, and collaboration across the industry. The process of the award night began with an open call for nominations from production houses, studios, channels, and music labels, inviting submissions of outstanding work from the eligibility period.

A confidential and independent jury comprising esteemed industry professionals, in the presence of an independent research agency, evaluated the nominations for the award night. Every winner is awarded based purely on merit, excellence, and creative impact. The award ceremony happened on January 29, 2026, at Rajarhat, Kolkata. The telecast is scheduled for February 8, 2026, at 5 PM, exclusively on Zee 24 Ghanta.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Zee 24 Ghanta Binodone Sera 24: Subhashree Ganguly wins Best Actress for Grihapravesh, beats Srabanti Chatterjee, Rituparna Sengupta
Zee 24 Ghanta Binodone Sera 24: Subhashree Ganguly wins Best Actress award
Zee 24 Ghanta Binodone Sera 24: Onko Ki Kothin, The Eken: Benaras e Bibhishika share Best Film award; beat Projapati 2, Raghu Dakat
Zee 24 Ghanta Binodone Sera 24: Two films share Best Film award
Nipah Virus Alert: Trump Administration Says CDC ‘Ready to Assist’ After India confirms cases, Pakistan and China act
Nipah Virus Alert: Trump Administration Says CDC ‘Ready to Assist’ After India c
Zee 24 Ghanta Binodone Sera 24: Arijit Singh bags Best Playback Singer, a day after announcing retirement from singing
Zee 24 Ghanta Binodone Sera 24: Arijit Singh bags Best Playback Singer
Zee Entertainment expands in Europe, brings popular Indian content to German audience
Zee Entertainment expands in Europe, brings popular Indian content to German aud
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Amitabh Bachchan as Doctor Doom, Dharmendra as Captain America, Rekha as Scarlet Witch: AI imagines Avengers Doomsday with Bollywood superstars
AI imagines Avengers Doomsday with 70's Bollywood superstars
Economic Survey 2026: CEA Anantha Nageswaran's 5 key highlights from Inflation, AI to mental health ahead of Nirmala Sitharaman's Union Budget
Economic Survey 2026: CEA Anantha Nageswaran's 5 key highlights
Ajit Pawar plane's 'black box' recovered; what probe says| Know in 5 points
Ajit Pawar Plane crash probe update: Black Box recovered; Know in 5 points
Ajit Pawar dies in plane crash: Who will succeed him as NCP chief, wife Sunetra Pawar, uncle Sharad Pawar, Praful Patel or Dhanajay Munde?
Ajit Pawar dies in plane crash: Who will succeed him as next NCP chief?
The 50 confirmed contestants list: Ridhima Pandit, Maxtern, Lovekesh Kataria, Sumaira Shaikh, Neelam Giri, Digvijay Rathee, Arushi Chawla, and more
The 50 confirmed contestants list: Ridhima, Maxtern, Lovekesh, Arushi, Neelam
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement