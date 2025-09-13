Zee 24 Ghanta Binodone Sera 24: Onko Ki Kothin, The Eken: Benaras e Bibhishika share Best Film award; beat Projapati 2, Raghu Dakat

The Zee 24 Ghanta Binodone Sera 24 witnessed a memorable moment as the black comedy The Eken: Benaras e Bibhishika and social drama Onko Ki Kothin bagged the Best Film Award.

It's a wrap for Zee 24 Ghanta Binodone Sera 24. The grand night, held at The Westin Kolkata Rajarhat, brought the biggest icons of Bengali entertainment, and the jury awarded the deserving artistes, technicians, and their creations that entertained and amazed the audience. In a memorable moment, the Best Film Award is being shared by two popular films- black comedy The Eken: Benaras e Bibhishika and social drama Onko Ki Kothin. Hosted by Rudranil Ghosh, The Eken and Onko Ki Kothin bagged the Best Film trophy, beating the other strong contenders. The other nominations for Best Film were Dhumketu, Grihapravesh, Aamar Boss, Sharthopor, Ei Raat Tomar Amaar, Raghu Dakat, and Projapati 2.

About Onko Ki Kothin

Directed by Saurav Palodhi, Onko Ki Kothin tells the heartfelt story of three friends — Babin, Dolly, and Tyre — children from a slum who dream of becoming a doctor, nurse, and engineer. When Babin’s father falls seriously ill, and they have trouble getting medical help, the kids embark on a daring adventure that tests their courage, friendship, and moreover, their belief in their dreams.

About The Eken: Benaras e Bibhishika

Directed by Joydip (Joydeep) Mukherjee, The Eken: Benaras e Bibhishika, is the third instalment in the popular Eken Babu detective franchise. Led by Anirban Chakrabarti, The Eken is based on stories by Bengali author Sujan Dasgupta.

About Zee 24 Ghanta Binodone Sera 24

Zee 24 Ghanta Binodone Sera 24 is a commitment to integrity, transparency, and collaboration across the industry. The process of the award night began with an open call for nominations from production houses, studios, channels, and music labels, inviting submissions of outstanding work from the eligibility period.

A confidential and independent jury comprising esteemed industry professionals, in the presence of an independent research agency, evaluated the nominations for the award night. Every winner is awarded based purely on merit, excellence, and creative impact. The award ceremony happened on January 29, 2026, at Rajarhat, Kolkata. The telecast is scheduled for February 8, 2026, at 5 PM, exclusively on Zee 24 Ghanta.