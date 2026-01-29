Zee 24 Ghanta Binodone Sera 24 marks the grand curtain raiser of Bengali entertainment's biggest night

The prestigious award ceremony, Zee 24 Ghanta Binodone Sera 24, celebrates excellence in Bengali entertainment across film, television, OTT, music, and digital content.

Thursday, January 29, marks Zee 24 Ghanta hosts Binodone Sera 24, a grand celebration for Bengali entertainment. The star-studded evening honours different streams of the entertainment industry across film, TV, and OTT. Even popular influencers will be awarded for their contribution towards entertaining the audience. The curtain rises on the mega award show, Zee 24 Ghanta Entertainment’s Best 24, bringing the biggest of fans' favourites under one roof. Zee 24 Ghanta hosts Binodone Sera 24, which isn't just a symbolic announcement of votes; the platform also pays tribute to the achievements across Bengali cinema, television, digital media, and the wider world of entertainment.

The award night is held at the Westin Rajarhat, transformed into a lavish movie set for the biggest night. The vibrant registration desk, glamorous red carpet, and symbolic retro vintage projector, the celebratory spirit of the ‘Zee 24 Ghanta Best of Entertainment 24 is reflected in each corner of the venue.

What is Zee 24 Ghanta Binodone Sera 24?

A total of 24 categories will be presented, honouring the on-screen talent of actors and actresses, along with valuable contributions of behind-the-scenes heroes, including directors and technicians. Even a legendary figure will be honoured with the Lifetime Achievement Award, celebrating a long and distinguished career. Actor Rudranil Ghosh will host the grand night, along with director Srijit Mukherji. Model-actress Sauraseni Maitra has been rehearsing hard since Thursday afternoon to add more value to the mega show.

Nominations for Best Film, Best Actor/Actress, and Best Director have already been submitted. Star content creators and social media influencers will also be honoured, which displays Zee 24 Ghanta’s commitment of celebrating excellence across all aspects of entertainment.

Zee 24 Ghanta Binodone Sera 24 is a commitment to integrity, transparency, and collaboration across the industry. The process of the award night began with an open call for nominations from production houses, studios, channels, and music labels, inviting submissions of outstanding work from the eligibility period.

More details about the Zee 24 Ghanta hosts Binodone Sera 24

A confidential and independent jury comprising esteemed industry professionals, in the presence of an independent research agency, will evaluate the nominations. This is to ensure that every winner is awarded based purely on merit, excellence, and creative impact. The award ceremony will happen on January 29, 2026, at The Westin Kolkata Rajarhat. The telecast is scheduled for February 8, 2026, at 5 PM, exclusively on Zee 24 Ghanta.