Zee 24 Ghanta Binodone Sera 24: Ganoshotru bags Best Series, Anirban Chakrabarti wins Best Actor, Mimi Chakraborty shines as Best Actress, full OTT winners list

Zee 24 Ghanta Binodone Sera 24: The annual celebration of Bengali entertainment by Zee 24 Ghanta ended with a big bang, celebrating talents and their work from cinema, TV, and OTT. The biggest highlight of the night is honouring all streams of entertainment under one roof. The contribution of the digital world was acknowledged, and the biggest entertainers across the streaming platforms and their web series were awarded.

Zee 24 Ghanta Binodone Sera 24 not only celebrated amazing performances but also visionary storytelling and creative superiority across OTT platforms. Like the rest of the categories, the OTT section focused on the most loved content and celebrated content and talents. Let's take a look at the full list of OTT winners.

OTT – POPULAR AWARDS

Best Web Series (OTT)

Ganoshotru (Zee5)

Best Actor – Male (OTT)

Anirban Chakrabarti – Puro Puri Eken (Hoichoi)

Ritwick Chakraborty – Advocate Achinta Aich – Season 2 (Hoichoi)

Best Actor – Female (OTT)

Mimi Chakraborty – Dainee (Hoichoi)

Best Supporting Actor – Male (OTT)

Koushik Sen – Julie (Addatimes)

Best Supporting Actor – Female (OTT)

Bidipta Chakraborty – Ronkini Bhavan (Zee5)

About Zee 24 Ghanta Binodone Sera 24

Zee 24 Ghanta Binodone Sera 24 is Bengal’s most prestigious celebration of cinematic and creative brilliance. A landmark collaboration between Zee 24 Ghanta and Straightline Worldwide brought together the very best of Bengali entertainment and honoured excellence on a grand stage.

Zee 24 Ghanta Binodone Sera 24 stood as a unified platform dedicated to applauding the visionaries, artists, technicians, and storytellers who power the worlds of Films, OTT, Television, Music, and Digital Content. The initiative shone a spotlight on the passion, innovation, and craftsmanship that continue to redefine contemporary Bengali storytelling.