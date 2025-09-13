Zee 24 Ghanta Binodone Sera 24: Dev beats Prosenjit Chatterjee, Anjan Dutt to win Best Actor award for Projapati 2

Dev has proven his acting chops, and beaten the biggest players of Bengali entertainment, including Prosenjit Chatterjee, Anjan Dutt, and Jeetu Kamal to bag Best Actor award.

Zee 24 Ghanta Binodone Sera 24: It's the curtain call for the Bengali entertainment's biggest award night, and Dev has bagged the Best Actor, beating other contenders by his impressive performance in Projapati 2. When it comes to Best Actor in popular choice, the other nominations are Dev (Deepak Adhikari) for Dhumketu and Raghu Dakat, Jeetu Kamal for Grihapravesh, Prosenjit Chatterjee for Devi Chowdhurani, Shiboprosad Mukherjee for Aamar Boss, Abir Chatterjee for Raktabeej 2, Ritwick Chakraborty for Mrigaya: The Hunt (2025), Anjan Dutt for Ei Raat Tomar Amaar, and Kaushik Ganguly for Shotyi Bole Shotyi Kichhu Nei.

Dev's role in Projapati 2

In the family drama, Dev played a jovial chef and devoted single father of a young daughter. The film chronicles his struggles to balance his professional duties with raising his daughter, also managing his personal life with family responsibilities. In the story, Joy’s relationship with his father (played by Mithun Chakraborty), who comes to London from Kolkata to help, is an important emotional crux of the film.

About Zee 24 Ghanta Binodone Sera 24

Zee 24 Ghanta Binodone Sera 24 is Bengal’s most prestigious celebration of cinematic and creative brilliance. Zee 24 Ghanta Binodone Sera 24 is a landmark collaboration between Zee 24 Ghanta and Straightline Worldwide, bringing together the very best of Bengali entertainment, honouring excellence on a truly grand stage.

Also read: Zee 24 Ghanta Binodone Sera 24: Subhashree Ganguly wins Best Actress for Grihapravesh, beats Srabanti Chatterjee, Rituparna Sengupta



Zee 24 Ghanta Binodone Sera 24 is a unified platform dedicated to applaude the visionaries, artists, technicians, and storytellers who power the worlds of Films, OTT, Television, Music, and Digital Content. The initiative shone a spotlight on the passion, innovation, and craftsmanship that continue to redefine contemporary Bengali storytelling. The awards was presented in 48 competitive categories across Popular and Technical segments, thoughtfully curated to capture the full spectrum of the entertainment industry.