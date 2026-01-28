Zee 24 Ghanta Binodone Sera 24: Arijit Singh, Shreya Ghoshal, Madhubanti Bagchi, Anupam Roy lead music nominations

Zee 24 Ghanta Binodone Sera 24 will take place on Thursday, January 29 at The Westin, Rajarhat in Kolkata. The event will be telecast starting from 5 pm on Sunday, February 8 on ZEE 24 Ghanta.

Bengal’s most coveted celebration of cinematic and creative excellence, Zee 24 Ghanta Binodone Sera 24, returns in spectacular style. This landmark collaboration between Zee 24 Ghanta and Straightline Worldwide brings the spotlight back on the finest talents of Bengali entertainment, honouring brilliance on a truly majestic stage.

More than an awards night, Zee 24 Ghanta Binodone Sera 24 is a unified platform that celebrates the visionaries, performers, technicians, and storytellers who shape the vibrant worlds of Films, OTT, Television, Music, and Digital Content. It pays tribute to the passion, innovation, and artistry that continue to push the boundaries of contemporary Bengali storytelling.

The awards feature 24 competitive categories across Popular and Technical segments, carefully curated to reflect the depth and diversity of the entertainment ecosystem. Elevating the evening further is the Lifetime Achievement Award, honouring an iconic legend whose enduring legacy has inspired generations and left an indelible mark on Bengali entertainment.

Zee 24 Ghanta Binodone Sera 24 will take place on Thursday, January 29 at The Westin, Rajarhat in Kolkata. The event will be telecast starting from 5 pm on Sunday, February 8 on ZEE 24 Ghanta. Here are the Music nominations for the awards.

Zee 24 Ghanta Binodone Sera 24 – Music Nominations

Best Playback Singer - Male

Anupam Roy - Maa - Dhumketu

Arijit Singh - Gaane Gaane - Dhumketu

Arijit Singh - Khawne Gorachand Khawne Kaala – Lawho Gouranger Naam Rey

Kabir Suman - Shey Chole Geleo – Lawho Gouranger Naam Rey

Debayan Banerjee - Meghpeon - Grihapravesh

Jeet Gannguli - Projapoti Song - Projapoti 2

Rupam Islam - Mayar Khelare - Mitin: Ekti Khunir Sandhaney

Armaan Rashid Khan - Saiyaan Bina - Grihapravesh

Ishan Mitra - Jhilmil Laage Re - Raghu Dakat

Best Playback Singer - Female

Antara Nandy - Bawshontokaal – Lawho Gouranger Naam Rey

Jayati Chakraborty - Dyakho Dyakho Kanaiye – Lawho Gouranger Naam Rey

Shreya Ghoshal - Gaane Gaane - Dhumketu

Madhubanti Bagchi - Monero Toh Mon Bhalo Nei - Grihapravesh

Prashmita Paul - Bawshonto Dekeche Amake - Aamar Boss

Lagnajita Chakraborty - Bhenge Jaye - Sharthopor

Iman Chakraborty - Sujan Majhi Re - Sharthopor

Arunita Kanjilal - Theher Jao - Mitin: Ekti Khunir Sandhaney

Antara Mitra - Saiyaan Bina - Grihapravesh

Somlata Acharyya Chowdhury - Nei Tumi Aager Moto - Killbill Society

Best Album (Film)

Dhumketu

Projapoti 2

Mitin: Ekti Khunir Sandhaney

Lawho Gouranger Naam Rey

Killbill Society

Grihapravesh

Best Album (Non-Film)

Lakkhichhara - Khunje Ni Jibon Ta Ke

Satyaki Banerjee - O Shyama

Shiladitya Chakraborty - Chand

Silajit Majumder - English E Bangla

Samantak Sinha - Robe Nirobe

Somlata Acharyya Chowdhury - Chena Ghuri

Melar Gaan - Hooliganism

Best Lyrics

Anupam Roy - Dhumketu - Gaane Gaane

Ritam Sen - Lawha Gourangar Name Re - Khawne Gorachad Khawne Kala

Prasen - Grihapravesh - Meghpeon

Priyo Chatterjee - Projapoti 2 - Projapoti Song

Kabir Suman - Lahagouranger Name Re - Se Chole Gele

Ritam Sen - Sarthapor -Sujan Majhi Re

Anupam Roy - Amar Boss - Basanta Dekeche Amake

Srijit Mukherji - Kill Bill Society - Bhalobeshey Basho Naa

