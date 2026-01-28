Zee 24 Ghanta Binodone Sera 24: Arijit Singh, Shreya Ghoshal, Madhubanti Bagchi, Anupam Roy lead music nominations

Arijit Singh vs Salman Khan fued explained: What actually happened between them? Why did singer apologise to superstar?
Zee 24 Ghanta Binodone Sera 24 will take place on Thursday, January 29 at The Westin, Rajarhat in Kolkata. The event will be telecast starting from 5 pm on Sunday, February 8 on ZEE 24 Ghanta.
Bengal’s most coveted celebration of cinematic and creative excellence, Zee 24 Ghanta Binodone Sera 24, returns in spectacular style. This landmark collaboration between Zee 24 Ghanta and Straightline Worldwide brings the spotlight back on the finest talents of Bengali entertainment, honouring brilliance on a truly majestic stage.
More than an awards night, Zee 24 Ghanta Binodone Sera 24 is a unified platform that celebrates the visionaries, performers, technicians, and storytellers who shape the vibrant worlds of Films, OTT, Television, Music, and Digital Content. It pays tribute to the passion, innovation, and artistry that continue to push the boundaries of contemporary Bengali storytelling.
The awards feature 24 competitive categories across Popular and Technical segments, carefully curated to reflect the depth and diversity of the entertainment ecosystem. Elevating the evening further is the Lifetime Achievement Award, honouring an iconic legend whose enduring legacy has inspired generations and left an indelible mark on Bengali entertainment.
Zee 24 Ghanta Binodone Sera 24 will take place on Thursday, January 29 at The Westin, Rajarhat in Kolkata. The event will be telecast starting from 5 pm on Sunday, February 8 on ZEE 24 Ghanta. Here are the Music nominations for the awards.
Zee 24 Ghanta Binodone Sera 24 – Music Nominations
Best Playback Singer - Male
Anupam Roy - Maa - Dhumketu
Arijit Singh - Gaane Gaane - Dhumketu
Arijit Singh - Khawne Gorachand Khawne Kaala – Lawho Gouranger Naam Rey
Kabir Suman - Shey Chole Geleo – Lawho Gouranger Naam Rey
Debayan Banerjee - Meghpeon - Grihapravesh
Jeet Gannguli - Projapoti Song - Projapoti 2
Rupam Islam - Mayar Khelare - Mitin: Ekti Khunir Sandhaney
Armaan Rashid Khan - Saiyaan Bina - Grihapravesh
Ishan Mitra - Jhilmil Laage Re - Raghu Dakat
Best Playback Singer - Female
Antara Nandy - Bawshontokaal – Lawho Gouranger Naam Rey
Jayati Chakraborty - Dyakho Dyakho Kanaiye – Lawho Gouranger Naam Rey
Shreya Ghoshal - Gaane Gaane - Dhumketu
Madhubanti Bagchi - Monero Toh Mon Bhalo Nei - Grihapravesh
Prashmita Paul - Bawshonto Dekeche Amake - Aamar Boss
Lagnajita Chakraborty - Bhenge Jaye - Sharthopor
Iman Chakraborty - Sujan Majhi Re - Sharthopor
Arunita Kanjilal - Theher Jao - Mitin: Ekti Khunir Sandhaney
Antara Mitra - Saiyaan Bina - Grihapravesh
Somlata Acharyya Chowdhury - Nei Tumi Aager Moto - Killbill Society
Best Album (Film)
Dhumketu
Projapoti 2
Mitin: Ekti Khunir Sandhaney
Lawho Gouranger Naam Rey
Killbill Society
Grihapravesh
Best Album (Non-Film)
Lakkhichhara - Khunje Ni Jibon Ta Ke
Satyaki Banerjee - O Shyama
Shiladitya Chakraborty - Chand
Silajit Majumder - English E Bangla
Samantak Sinha - Robe Nirobe
Somlata Acharyya Chowdhury - Chena Ghuri
Melar Gaan - Hooliganism
Best Lyrics
Anupam Roy - Dhumketu - Gaane Gaane
Ritam Sen - Lawha Gourangar Name Re - Khawne Gorachad Khawne Kala
Prasen - Grihapravesh - Meghpeon
Priyo Chatterjee - Projapoti 2 - Projapoti Song
Kabir Suman - Lahagouranger Name Re - Se Chole Gele
Ritam Sen - Sarthapor -Sujan Majhi Re
Anupam Roy - Amar Boss - Basanta Dekeche Amake
Srijit Mukherji - Kill Bill Society - Bhalobeshey Basho Naa
