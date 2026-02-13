Zee 24 Ghanta Ananya Samman 2026: Celebrating unsung heroes and changemakers across diverse fields

The Zee 24 Ghanta Ananya Samman will present honours across three distinguished categories - Ananya Sadharan, Ananya Samman, and Maha Samman.

The Zee 24 Ghanta Ananya Samman returns in 2026 with a renewed commitment to honouring the unsung heroes of our society. Over the years, the platform has emerged as a beacon of recognition for extraordinary individuals whose selfless contributions often go unnoticed but leave a lasting impact on communities.

Ananya Samman is dedicated to celebrating changemakers, social warriors, and exemplary personalities who have gone beyond personal ambition to work for the greater good. From grassroots initiatives to transformative achievements on larger platforms, the awards shine a spotlight on stories of courage, compassion, and resilience.

The 2026 edition will present honours across three distinguished categories - Ananya Sadharan, Ananya Samman, and Maha Samman. Each category is designed to acknowledge varying scales of impact, ensuring that both emerging contributors and lifelong achievers receive their due recognition.

Awardees will represent a diverse spectrum of fields, including Art & Culture, Literature, Sports, Films, and Music. With Ananya Samman 2026, Zee 24 Ghanta once again reaffirms its commitment to amplifying inspiring narratives and celebrating individuals who make society stronger, kinder, and more inclusive through their remarkable work.