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Zareen Khan shares unseen videos with mother Parveen Khan days after her death: 'Constant ache and emptiness in my heart'

Zareen Khan shared an emotional tribute on Instagram for her late mother, expressing deep grief and an irreplaceable emptiness 10 days after her passing. Fans and celebrities extended condolences and support.

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Anshika Pandey

Updated : Apr 18, 2026, 11:13 AM IST

Zareen Khan shares unseen videos with mother Parveen Khan days after her death: 'Constant ache and emptiness in my heart'
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Bollywood actor Zareen Khan is grieving the loss of her mother, Parveen Khan, and recently shared an emotional tribute 10 days after her passing, expressing a deep and irreplaceable emptiness in her life.

Emotional tribute for her late mother:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Zareen posted a touching video montage on Instagram that showed her favourite memories with her mother, from trips to everyday events. Along with the video, she wrote a heartfelt note that showed how sad and in love she was. She started with the Arabic phrase 'Indeed, we belong to God, and to Him we shall return,' and then she talked about her mother as her 'first love,' 'best friend' and 'everything.'

She faced an irreplaceable loss:

Zareen didn't want to write a long caption because she thought her mother already knew how she felt. But she did talk about the deep hole she feels now, saying that her heart is always aching and empty and that it can never be filled. She also said she hoped her mother was at peace and told her to stay the 'chhota baby' she had always been and enjoy love in heaven until they met again.

Parveen Khan died on April 8, 2026, but the reason for her death has not been made public. The post got a lot of attention right away, with fans and people in the movie business sending their condolences. Stars like Tabu and Sangeeta Bijlani showed their support, and fans flooded the comments section with messages of strength and prayers for the person who had passed away.

Also read: Shah Rukh Khan to revive Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Insha Allah, but gets brutally trolled for romancing Alia Bhatt: 'Why can't he accept his age?'

Zareen' s career journey:

In the 2010 movie Veer, Zareen Khan made her first Bollywood movie with Salman Khan. Even though the movie didn't do well, she got a lot of attention and was often compared to Katrina Kaif. Later, she was in the hit song 'Character Dheela' from Ready. She has been in movies like Housefull 2, Hate Story 3, 1921 and Aksar 2 over the years. The last time anyone saw her was in Hum Bhi Akele Tum Bhi Akele, which came out on JioHotstar.

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