Zareen Khan cancels her Islamic birthday celebration in Ramadan 2026: 'Please keep my Mom in your prayers'

Actress Zareen Khan recently cancelled her Islamic birthday celebration amid Ramadan as her mother remains hospitalised. Instead of marking the special day with festivities, she chose to share a heartfelt message with her fans, requesting prayers for her mother’s speedy recovery.

Emotional birthday message:

The social media platform Zareen used to express gratitude to her followers who sent warm birthday wishes, but she mentioned that this year's birthday celebration gave her a different experience. The actress stated that she could not celebrate because her mother needed to stay in the hospital. She described her mother’s recovery as the 'greatest gift' she could receive and she requested people to pray for her. Her message showed her emotional strength while she dealt with difficult personal challenges.

The actress has found deeper meaning in the holy month of Ramadan, which people observe through their practice of reflection and their demonstration of devotion and gratitude. She currently depends on her religious beliefs to manage her mother's medical condition instead of taking part in any special events. The spiritual significance of the month has guided her decision to prioritise prayer and family above all else.

Choosing family over festivities:

Zareen made it clear that being by her mother’s side is her only priority at the moment. She reportedly spends her time at the hospital to support her mother through her medical treatment. The actress’s decision to cancel her birthday plans showcases her deep family connection.

Fans send prayers and support:

Soon after her post went live, fans flooded the comments section with heartfelt messages and blessings. People praised her honest approach because they found her truthful nature to be valuable. Zareen has not shared specific information about her mother, but fans continue to support her during this challenging time. She needs to postpone celebrations until her mother achieves full health.