Yuzvendra Chahal finally responds to Dhanashree Verma’s cheating allegations: ‘Agar koi two months mein hi cheat karta toh...'

Cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal has responded to recent claims made by his ex-wife, Dhanashree Verma, about infidelity during their marriage. The 35-year-old cricketer dismissed the rumours as baseless and shared that he has moved on from this chapter of his life.

Chahal denies cheating allegations

Yuzvendra Chahal has addressed the ongoing speculation surrounding his divorce from Dhanashree Verma, who is currently participating in the reality show Rise And Fall. During a conversation with Kubbra Sait, Dhanashree had alleged that Chahal cheated on her just two months into their marriage. Now, the cricketer has spoken out, firmly rejecting the claims.

Describing the rumours as 'baseless and exhausting,' Chahal clarified to Hindustan Times that he has moved on. 'I am a sportsperson and I do not cheat. Agar koi two months mein hi cheat karta toh itna lamba relationship chalta kya? For me, this chapter is over, done and dusted. I have moved forward with my life and everyone else should do, too,' he said.

Reflecting on the length of their marriage, which lasted over four years, Chahal reiterated that the accusations are untrue. 'Hamari shaadi 4.5 years thi. Agar two months mein cheat hua hota toh kaun continue karta? Mai pehle bhi bol chuka hun ki mai past se nikal chuka hun. But some people are still stuck there… unka ghar mere naam se chal raha hai toh they can continue doing that. I am not concerned or affected,' he added.

Moving forward with life and career

Chahal made it clear that this is the final time he would comment on his past. 'Mai iss chapter ko bhula chuka hun. Koi kuch bhi keh deta hai, and social media pe chal jata hai. 100 baatein chalti hain, but the truth is only one, and those who matter, know it. Mere liye chapter closed hai. I don’t want to address it ever again,' he stated.

The cricketer is now prioritising his personal life and professional growth. 'I am focusing on my life and on my game,' he concluded.

Chahal and Dhanashree had tied the knot in December 2020 after meeting during the Covid-19 lockdown when he joined her online dance classes. The couple legally separated in February 2024, with the Bombay High Court finalising the divorce ahead of IPL 2025. Reports indicate Dhanashree received an alimony of Rs 4.75 crore. Currently, rumours suggest that Chahal may be dating RJ Mahvash.