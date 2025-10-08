Yuzvendra Chahal finally responds to Dhanashree Verma’s cheating allegations: ‘Agar koi two months mein hi cheat karta toh...'

Add DNA as a Preferred Source
FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Rohit Sharma’s stunning transformation goes viral: Cricketer drops 20 kg, turns heads with his fit new look at this event, see pics

Why was Mahatma Gandhi never awarded Nobel Peace Prize despite being nominated five times?

Rashmika Mandanna BREAKS SILENCE on facing ban from Kannada cinema: 'One cannot live according to..'

Diwali 2025: Lakshmi Puja date, rituals, auspicious timings, spiritual significance, celebrations

Andhra Pradesh: 6 dead, 8 injured after massive fire at firecracker factory at Konaseema district, firefighters at site

This Indian genius, Madras scientist whose discoveries changed the world, was nominated for Nobel Prize by CV Raman, but did not win due to...

Saudi Arabia, one of the driest countries in world, has no rivers or lakes, still people have no dearth of water because..., primary source is...

Who is Ajeet Bharti? YouTuber who allegedly abused CJI BR Gavai and incited people to attack him

Indian Air Force Day 2025: From Deepika Padukone to Janhvi Kapoor, actresses who portrayed Air Force officers on-screen

Rohit Sharma's FIRST statement after captaincy snub goes viral, omits Gautam Gambhir's name from Champions Trophy credit list: 'Me and Rahul Dravid...'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Rohit Sharma’s stunning transformation goes viral: Cricketer drops 20 kg, turns heads with his fit new look at this event, see pics

Rohit Sharma’s stunning transformation goes viral: Cricketer drops 20 kg, turns

Why was Mahatma Gandhi never awarded Nobel Peace Prize despite being nominated five times?

Why was Mahatma Gandhi never awarded Nobel Peace Prize despite 5 nominations?

Rashmika Mandanna BREAKS SILENCE on facing ban from Kannada cinema: 'One cannot live according to..'

Rashmika Mandanna BREAKS SILENCE on facing ban from Kannada cinema

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your figure

Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your

Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda engaged? 5 clues we all missed about their romance

Rashmika-Vijay engaged? 5 clues we all missed about their romance

Virat Kohli to Steev Jobs: 7 famous personalities who visited Neem Karoli Baba ashram to find spiritual solace

Virat Kohli to Steev Jobs: 7 famous personalities who visited Neem Karoli Baba a

HomeEntertainment

ENTERTAINMENT

Yuzvendra Chahal finally responds to Dhanashree Verma’s cheating allegations: ‘Agar koi two months mein hi cheat karta toh...'

Cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal has responded to recent claims made by his ex-wife, Dhanashree Verma, about infidelity during their marriage. The 35-year-old cricketer dismissed the rumours as baseless and shared that he has moved on from this chapter of his life.

Latest News

Rishika Baranwal

Updated : Oct 08, 2025, 02:38 PM IST | Edited by : Rishika Baranwal

Yuzvendra Chahal finally responds to Dhanashree Verma’s cheating allegations: ‘Agar koi two months mein hi cheat karta toh...'
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Chahal denies cheating allegations

Yuzvendra Chahal has addressed the ongoing speculation surrounding his divorce from Dhanashree Verma, who is currently participating in the reality show Rise And Fall. During a conversation with Kubbra Sait, Dhanashree had alleged that Chahal cheated on her just two months into their marriage. Now, the cricketer has spoken out, firmly rejecting the claims.

Describing the rumours as 'baseless and exhausting,' Chahal clarified to Hindustan Times that he has moved on. 'I am a sportsperson and I do not cheat. Agar koi two months mein hi cheat karta toh itna lamba relationship chalta kya? For me, this chapter is over, done and dusted. I have moved forward with my life and everyone else should do, too,' he said.

Reflecting on the length of their marriage, which lasted over four years, Chahal reiterated that the accusations are untrue. 'Hamari shaadi 4.5 years thi. Agar two months mein cheat hua hota toh kaun continue karta? Mai pehle bhi bol chuka hun ki mai past se nikal chuka hun. But some people are still stuck there… unka ghar mere naam se chal raha hai toh they can continue doing that. I am not concerned or affected,' he added.

Moving forward with life and career

Chahal made it clear that this is the final time he would comment on his past. 'Mai iss chapter ko bhula chuka hun. Koi kuch bhi keh deta hai, and social media pe chal jata hai. 100 baatein chalti hain, but the truth is only one, and those who matter, know it. Mere liye chapter closed hai. I don’t want to address it ever again,' he stated.

The cricketer is now prioritising his personal life and professional growth. 'I am focusing on my life and on my game,' he concluded.

Chahal and Dhanashree had tied the knot in December 2020 after meeting during the Covid-19 lockdown when he joined her online dance classes. The couple legally separated in February 2024, with the Bombay High Court finalising the divorce ahead of IPL 2025. Reports indicate Dhanashree received an alimony of Rs 4.75 crore. Currently, rumours suggest that Chahal may be dating RJ Mahvash.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Karan Johar REVEALS ugly truth of Bollywood, says 'actors don't return money' even when film flops, credits Shah Rukh Khan for..
Karan Johar REVEALS ugly truth of Bollywood, says 'actors don't return money'
Woman alleges Blinkit delivery partner touched her inappropriately, shares CCTV footage online: 'I covered my chest'
Woman alleges Blinkit delivery partner touched her inappropriately, shares CCTV
October 7 attack: How 7,000 Hamas militants breached Israel, killed 1,195 people, raped women, took hostages
What happened on October 7, 2023, that triggered war, genocide in Gaza Strip?
Bank holiday on Laxmi puja: Are banks closed today on October 6? Here’s all you need to know
Bank holiday on Laxmi puja: Are banks closed today on October 6? Here’s all you
This city is world's largest by urban population, not New York, Tokyo, Delhi, Mumbai or Shanghai, it is...
This city is world's largest by urban population, not New York, Tokyo, or Delhi
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your figure
Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your
Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda engaged? 5 clues we all missed about their romance
Rashmika-Vijay engaged? 5 clues we all missed about their romance
Virat Kohli to Steev Jobs: 7 famous personalities who visited Neem Karoli Baba ashram to find spiritual solace
Virat Kohli to Steev Jobs: 7 famous personalities who visited Neem Karoli Baba a
Why is India Gate called India Gate? Facts you didn’t know
Why is India Gate called India Gate? Facts you didn’t know
From Quinton de Kock to Shahid Afridi: Cricketers who came out of retirement to represent their country
From Quinton de Kock to Shahid Afridi: Cricketers who came out of retirement to
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE