Yuvraj Singh-Hazel Keech blessed with a baby boy, B-town celebs pour in wishes

Former Indian international cricketer Yuvraj Singh and actress-wife Hazel Keech were blessed with a baby boy on Tuesday, January 25, 2022. The couple took to their respective Instagram handles and shared the good news.

Yuvraj and Hazel wrote that they are elated and requested privacy at the precious moment. "To all our fans, family and friends, we are elated to share that God blessed us with a baby boy. We thank God for this blessing and wish you to respect our privacy as we welcome the little one into the world, Love Hazel and Yuvraj", their joint statement read.

Both Yuvraj and Hazel's comment section was quickly filled with congratulatory messages for the couple and newborn baby. Taking Neha Dhupia wrote, "Congratulations mummy n daddy" and tagged both of them under Yuvraj's post. Director Abhishek Kapoor commented, "Congratulations! To u and hazel brother (cake, champagne and red heart emojis)", while Bipasha Basu and Raveena Tandon also congratulated the couple under the cricketer's post.

Preity Zinta, co-owner of IPL team Kings XI Punjab for whom Yuvraj Singh played in the domestic league, wrote, "Congrats Yuvi and Hazel. Sooo Happy for u guys" and added four red hearts emojis. Richa Chadha took to the comments section in Hazel's post and wrote, "OMG congratulations (three red heart emojis)".





Meanwhile, on the work front, Hazel Keech essayed the role of Medea in an English play titled 'Euripides'. It marked the directorial debut of Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan in 2019. Euripides's Medea is a popular ancient Greek tragedy. The actress was also seen in films like 'Billa' and 'Bodyguard'. She appeared in the popular reality show 'Bigg Boss 7' in 2013.

On the other hand, Yuvraj Singh represented Indian national cricket team from 2000 to 2017 and was part of the World Cup-winning squads in 2007 (T20 Cricket World Cup) and 2011 (ODI Cricket World Cup).

For the unversed, Yuvraj tied the knot with Hazel on November 30, 2016, in a traditional Anand Karaj ceremony at the Fatehgarh Sahib Gurdwara, Punjab. This is their first child together.