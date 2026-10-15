YouTuber Sourav Joshi slammed for dog bowl dare with wife Avantika Bhatt, netizens react: 'Such an ickkkk husband'

Sourav Joshi faces backlash after daring wife Avantika Bhatt to drink water from their dog Oreo's bowl in a family vlog, with the viral clip sparking outrage online.

Popular YouTuber Sourav Joshi faces criticism after a viral vlog clip shows him daring his wife, Avantika Bhatt, to drink from their dog Oreo's bowl. Although he claimed the water was clean, viewers found the dare disrespectful and humiliating. Avantika's compliance has sparked backlash on social media, with people condemning the normalisation of such behaviour for content creation.

What happened in the vlog

In a vlog, Sourav challenged Avantika to drink water from Oreo's bowl as part of a family game. Initially hesitant, Avantika eventually took a sip after Sourav claimed the water was clean. He also sought validation from family members about the dare. He uploaded the recorded moment to his channel, and it later went viral on Reddit, sparking discussions about content creation and personal boundaries.

Why the internet is slamming Sourav

Many viewers called the act disrespectful and humiliating. Users questioned why such behaviour was being shown as entertainment and normalised for views. One user commented, "Bhai, this is too much. The fact that she is allowing this behaviour. If that was me, I would have turned the whole house upside down." Another wrote, "Such an ick husband."

A third comment read, "It does not matter whether this is scripted or not because this video is so gross. Being shitty to your partner is being normalised." Others wrote, "Just for content, he goes so low" and "Ridiculous how disrespectful" and "This is horrendous humiliation." Amit Kilhor, a UPSC educator, responded to the situation by criticising Sourav's actions and calling them misogynistic.

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About Sourav and Avantika

Sourav Joshi, an Indian vlogger with over 30 million subscribers, began with sketching videos on Sourav Joshi Arts before launching his daily life vlog, Sourav Joshi Vlogs, in 2019. He married Avantika Bhatt in November 2025, keeping her identity private in his vlogs until after their wedding.