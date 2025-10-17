YouTuber MrBeast meets Bollywood icons Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Aamir Khan; teases fans with possible collaboration

YouTuber MrBeast shared a photo with Bollywood superstars Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan and Aamir Khan, hinting at a potential collaboration.

YouTube sensation MrBeast, known globally for his viral stunts and record-breaking subscriber count, recently shared a picture on his Instagram Stories that has sent fans in India into a frenzy. The image, taken at a summit in Saudi Arabia, shows MrBeast alongside Bollywood’s three biggest Khans: Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan and Aamir Khan. In the photo, MrBeast is seen standing between Shah Rukh and Salman with his arms around them, while the Khans look stylish in their formal attire.

MrBeast captioned the post, 'Hey India, should we all do something together?' hinting at a potential collaboration between the world’s biggest YouTuber and Bollywood’s most iconic actors. Fans have since speculated about a YouTube project or promotional campaign featuring the Khans alongside MrBeast, creating a buzz across social media platforms.

MrBeast in India and g lobal r each

MrBeast, whose real name is Jimmy Donaldson, began his YouTube career in 2012 and gained global attention in 2017 with his viral video Counting to 100,000. He has since amassed over 400 million followers, making him the biggest YouTuber in the world. In 2022, Forbes ranked him as the highest-paid YouTuber with an estimated net worth of $500 million. Donaldson recently became the first YouTuber to cross 300 million subscribers and surpassed T-Series as the most subscribed channel in June 2024.

Last year, MrBeast visited India, meeting fans and celebrities in Mumbai while launching his chocolate brand Feastables. He was accompanied by fellow creators Logan Paul, KSI, and IShowSpeed, who promoted their hydration brand Prime in the country.

Bollywood Khans’ u pcoming pr ojects

The Khan trio continues to dominate Bollywood. Salman Khan, last seen in Sikandar, is preparing for Battle of Galwan, a patriotic war drama. Aamir Khan, who appeared in Sitaare Zameen Par, is producing Lahore 1947 and has the Dadasaheb Phalke biopic lined up. Shah Rukh Khan is currently shooting for King, which also features his daughter Suhana Khan. With MrBeast’s recent social media tease, fans are eagerly waiting to see if these Bollywood icons will step into the YouTube universe.