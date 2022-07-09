YouTuber Gaurav Taneja aka Flying Beast arrested after fans gather at Noida metro station to celebrate his birthday

Gaurav Taneja/Instagram

YouTuber Gaurav Taneja was detained by police after his fans flocked to Noida, Uttar Pradesh's Sector 51 metro station to celebrate his birthday.

Through Instagram, his wife Ritu Rathee informed his followers that he will celebrate his birthday with admirers at the Noida metro station. Thousands of people then flocked to Sector 51 metro station to meet the YouTuber after this.

The surge caused a stampede, however there were no recorded injuries. When the Noida Sector 49 Police arrived, they calmed the crowd.

According to IndiaToday, Metro riders encountered issues because of the sudden influx. The Metro staff also experienced difficulties. There was a severe traffic bottleneck as event tokens were being handed out under the metro station. However, as soon as they were notified, police cleared the roadways.

According to Dainik Bhaskar, the pair was charged under Section 144 because they did not alert the police of the same.