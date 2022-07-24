YouTuber Gaurav Taneja aka Flying Beast recalls his arrest, calls it 'extremely traumatic'

Gaurav Taneja

Popular YouTuber, former pilot Gaurav Taneja aka Flying Beast was arrested by Noida police earlier this month for gathering the public for his birthday celebration, without securing permission. The content creator shared his view about the whole incident, and stated the incident was 'extremely traumatic.' While speaking to Hindustan Times, Gaurav stated that he had no clue why he was arrested, as the birthday bash was planned by his wife. "The party was a surprise kept for me by my wife. So, I had no clue, and there was no information. I was sitting inside the lock-up and there were three-four other people inside the lock-up with me. I kept asking the police to let me make a call, or let me find out what was going on. I was being told to wait since 'sahab round pe gaye hain,' and I did the same.”

Gaurav was booked under the Indian Penal Court, (IPC sections 188 and 341), and later he was granted bail. Taneja even asserted that after knowing about his arrest, his parents got worried, but he consoled and calm down his father. Gaurav has learnt his lesson the hard way, but he also has a comical take on it. “You know I am the first in the family to ever get arrested. My grandfather or my father have never been arrested or even detained by the Police. So I joked ki khandan ka nam roshan kar diya maine arrest hoke."

Hours after his arrest, his picture with police officials went viral on social media. Gaurav revealed that he had requested authorities not to post it on social media, but they ignored his plea, "Police told me the pictures are for the process, and I agreed to comply. But after they took the profile, they took me outside where they clicked photos with me and three officers. That I felt is for their social media platforms. So, I felt that these pictures might get misused, because you never know if, someone would use the same photo 10 years down the line, with a different caption to malign someone’s image." Taneja continued, "I requested them to not put them on social media, but within five minutes of telling them this, the photos were on social media.” At last, the YouTuber summed up his experience by saying, "After this incident, one thing I know for sure is that I have become a stronger person, mentally."