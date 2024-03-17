Twitter
YouTuber and Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner Elvish Yadav arrested by Noida Police in snake venom case

The Noida Police arrested YouTuber and Bigg Boss OTT winner Elvish Yadav on Sunday in the ongoing snake venom case

Abhimanyu Mathur

Updated : Mar 17, 2024, 03:51 PM IST

The Noida Police arrested YouTuber and Bigg Boss OTT winner Elvish Yadav on Sunday in the ongoing snake venom case, news agency ANI has reported. On Sunday afternoon, ANI’s Twitter account quoted DCP Noida Vidya Sagar Mishra as saying, “Noida Police arrests YouTuber and Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner Elvish Yadav. He will be presented in the Court today.”

In November, an FIR had been filed in Noida against Elvish and five others for allegedly supplying snake venom to rave parties. This was done after Noida Police confiscated snake venom from a party after a raid in a banquet hall in Sector 51 where a party was being held.

The raid was conducted after Maneka Gandhi’s NGO People For Animals complained to Noida Police that Elvish Yadav organises rave parties in farmhouses of Delhi-NCR where he allegedly shoots videos with live snakes and uses snake venom as an intoxicant. The NGO’s complaint stated that their members posed as customers to Elvish and asked him to organise a party in a Sector 51 banquet hall, following which they informed the police and forest departments.

Following the raid, Noida Police registered an FIR against Elvish and five others, namely as Rahul, Titunath, Jayakaran, Narayan and Ravinath. Elvish was taken in for questioning shortly after but released subsequently. The content creator had released a statement claiming innocence and saying that the case was a conspiracy against him.

Elvish Yadav is a popular social media personality known for his viral YouTube videos. He amassed a large following with his content, which further grew in 2023 when he won the second edition of the reality show Bigg Boss OTT. He has been a controversial figure being often in news for feuds and altercations with other content creators, as well as this run-in with the law.

