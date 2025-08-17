YouTuber Armaan Malik’s first wife Payal pregnant with fourth child after 15 years: 'Failed IVF attempts...'

The Malik family has garnered a huge fan base through their frequent vlogs where they openly discuss their achievements.

For the past few weeks, social media has been flooded with the buzz around YouTuber and Bigg Boss OTT 3 finalist Armaan Malik and his family. The speculations were about Armaan's second wife, Kritika, expecting her second child. Kritika herself had fuelled the buzz by posting on Instagram that she might be pregnant. However, it's not Kritika, but Armaan's first wife and Kritika's close friend Payal, who is pregnant. The baby will be Armaan and Payal's fourth child.

Confirmation via Vlogs

The Malik family has garnered a huge fan base through their frequent vlogs where they openly discuss their achievements. Payal, who is already a mother to three children - Chirayu and their twins, Ayaan and Tuba - has revealed in her latest vlog that she is all set to experience the joy of motherhood once again. The update comes after weeks of confusion sparked by Kritika's posts. Kritika was recently seen holding a pregnancy kit in her photos, which made fans think that she was the one who was pregnant. But Payal's revelation made it clear who was pregnant.

Payal's IVF and pregnancy journey

In her viral vlog, Payal opened up about her struggles and successes with fertility treatments with Armaan. She revealed that her previous experiences included failed IVF attempts, which left her emotionally shattered. Despite all the odds, she finally experienced a miracle when she got pregnant in a way she had never imagined. Payal recalled that her son Chirayu was born after years of waiting, and later she decided to have more children through IVF. Though her first treatment did not work, she revealed how even after more than 15 years of challenges, her subsequent attempts brought her unexpected success. Her candid experience added depth and emotion to the announcement and touched many viewers who followed her journey.

Fans react to the news

As expected, the reveal sparked a flood of comments online. Supportive fans congratulated Payal, blessed her and wished her a long and healthy life. However, some were confused, pointing out inconsistencies in her pregnancy timeline and questioning how her story matched up with her already existing children. Some were completely sceptical, dismissing the vlog as unnecessary drama and accusing the family of staging the event to gain attention. The mixed reactions highlighted just how polarising the Malik family's public life can be.

