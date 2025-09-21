Add DNA as a Preferred Source
You won’t believe these top 7 Bollywood actresses Sunny Deol has never shared screen with

Sunny Deol, Bollywood’s iconic action star, has worked with many leading ladies, but surprisingly, he never shared screen space with Aishwarya Rai, Rani Mukerji, Kareena Kapoor, Priyanka Chopra, and three others. Fans imagine the on-screen magic these pairings could create.

Latest News

Monica Singh

Updated : Sep 21, 2025, 03:50 PM IST

You won’t believe these top 7 Bollywood actresses Sunny Deol has never shared screen with
Sunny Deol, one of Bollywood’s most iconic action stars, has delivered several memorable performances over the decades. Known for his intense dialogue delivery, heroic persona, and unforgettable roles in films like Ghayal, Gadar: Ek Prem Katha, and Damini, Sunny has worked with numerous actresses. However, there are still some top Bollywood heroines with whom he has surprisingly never shared screen space. Let’s take a look at seven leading ladies he has never worked with.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

Despite Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s fame in the industry since the late 1990s, she never starred opposite Sunny Deol. Fans often wonder how the pairing of the action hero and the Miss World winner would have looked on the big screen.

Kareena Kapoor Khan

Kareena Kapoor, Bollywood’s leading actress since the early 2000s, has yet to be cast alongside Sunny Deol. Their on-screen chemistry remains unexplored despite both being in high demand during the same era.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas

Priyanka Chopra, who has worked with many top actors, surprisingly never acted with Sunny. A collaboration could have brought together her global appeal and his mass-action hero persona.

Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone, the reigning queen of Bollywood since the late 2000s, has yet to appear in a film with Sunny Deol. Their combination would have been a mix of action and glamour, creating a new dynamic for fans.

ALSO READ: Kareena Kapoor birthday special: Top 7 iconic performances that define her career, from Poo to Geet

Anushka Sharma

Anushka Sharma, known for her strong performances in films like PK and Sultan, never shared screen space with Sunny. A collaboration could have introduced a fresh pairing to the action genre.

Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt, one of Bollywood’s youngest superstars, has also not worked with Sunny Deol. Despite the age gap, a multi-generational film pairing could have been intriguing for audiences.

Rani Mukerji

Rani Mukerji, known for her versatile acting in films like Black and Hum Tum, also never shared screen space with Sunny. Their fans have long speculated about a potential romantic pairing in an action film.

While Sunny Deol has acted alongside many leading ladies of his time, these seven actresses, from Kareena Kapoor Khan to Alia Bhatt, remain notable names he has never collaborated with. Fans continue to imagine the on-screen magic these pairings could have brought to Bollywood, combining Sunny’s intensity with the charisma and talent of these top heroines.

