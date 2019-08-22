'You've been inspiration, mentor, guide to millions including me', Ram Charan's birthday wish for megastar Chiranjeevi

On the occasion of megastar Chiranjeevi's birthday, son and actor Ram Charan took to his Instagram page and wished him in the sweetest way.

Megastar Chiranjeevi is celebrating his 64th birthday today ( August 22, 1955). The legendary Telugu superstar is set to entertain the masses once again in the period drama film Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy in which he plays the titular role of Uyyalawada Narasimha Reddy. The film is produced by his son and actor Ram Charan while it is helmed by Surender Reddy. A couple of days back the teaser of Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy was launched in Mumbai and fans couldn't contain their excitement.

Today, on the occasion of Chiranjeevi's 64th birthday, Ram took to his Instagram page and shared a sweet photo with his father. He wrote, "You've been an inspiration, a mentor and a guide to millions including me. They call you #MEGASTAR and I call you Appa. Wish you a very happy birthday Appa. May you continue inspiring all of us. Love you a lot. #HBDMegastarChiranjeevi"

Earlier in an interview, Chiranjeevi spoke about how he is proud of his son. He said, "What did you achieve in your life, I'd say I achieved Ram Charan." He also said, "Yes they are my family. I am proud of them, they are my hidden strength."

Meanwhile talking about Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy, apart from Chiranjeevi, the much-awaited multi-lingual film also stars Sudeep, Vijay Sethupathi, Jagapathi Babu, Nayanthara and Tamannaah in pivotal roles. The film also has Amitabh Bachchan in a pivotal role. It is slated to release on October 2, 2019.