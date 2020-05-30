'You'll always be my most favourite baby in world': Allu Arjun's birthday wish for 'Siri' Allu Sirish will win you over

Telugu actor Allu Arjun took to Instagram and wished his baby brother Allu Sirish happy 33rd birthday in the cutest way possible. Calling him 'Siri', Allu Arjun posted images of them and called Sirish his 'most favourite baby in the world'.

“Many Many Happy Returns of the day to my dear brother Siri,” wrote Allu Arjun in the first image which he shared. In the image, Allu Arjun is seen posing with grown-up Allu Sirish as they are clicked in their house. While Allu Arjun donned a black tuxedo with zebra-printed collar in the picture, Allu Sirish wore a golden jacket and a black tee.

Here's the picture:

Not just that, Allu Arjun also shared another image of him and Allu Sirish which is a throwback childhood picture of them in a hug. Allu Sirish gave Allu Arjun a back hug in the photo. Sharing the image, Allu Arjun wrote, “You Will Always be my most Fav baby in the world.”

See the image here:

Allu Arjun had recently celebrated his son Ayaan's sixth birthday under the lockdown with a homemade cake. "I used to think “ what is Love ?? “ all my life . Many times in the past I felt strong feelings but I was not sure if it was love . But after you came into my life I now know what LOVE is . You are the LOVE . I Love you Ayaan . Happy Birthday My Baby," wrote Allu while sharing an image of Ayaan from the birthday celebrations.