'You have been my strength': Mahesh Babu pens emotional note after elder brother Ramesh Babu passes away

Actor-producer Ramesh Babu, son of veteran Telugu star Krishna and elder brother of superstar Mahesh Babu, is no more. He passed away on Saturday at the age of 56. Mahesh Babu took to his Instagram handle and shared an emotional tribute for his late brother.

He wrote, "You have been my inspiration. You have been my strength. You have been my courage. You have been my everything. If not for you, I would not have been half the man I am today. Thank you for everything you`ve done for me. "Further, he expressed his immense love for his "Annaya"."Now just rest...rest...In this life and if at all I have another, you`ll always be my `Annaya`. Love you forever and ever and ever," he added .

Earlier, the official Twitter handle of G Mahesh Babu Entertainment issued a statement to confirm the news on social media.

The statement read, "It is with deep sorrow that we announce the passing of our beloved Ghattamaneni Ramesh Babu garu. He will continue to live in our hearts forever."Further, they requested their well-wishers to avoid gathering due to COVID-19 protocols. "In light of the current circumstances, we request all our well-wishers to adhere to the COVID-19 norms and avoid gathering at the cremation venue," the statement added. Megastar Chiranjeevi took to his Twitter handle to extend his condolences. He wrote, "Shocked and deeply saddened by the demise of Shri.G.Ramesh babu. My heartfelt condolences to Shri.Krishna garu, @urstrulyMahesh and all the family members. May the Almighty give strength to the family to cope with the tragic loss."Ramesh Babu has over 15 films to his credit as an actor such as `Bazaar Rowdy`, `Mugguru Kodukulu` and others. After his retirement from acting in 1997, he became a producer. Meanwhile, Mahesh Babu announced on Thursday that he had tested positive for COVID-19 and isolated himself at home.