Entertainment

Entertainment

'You can't say no': Sanam Shetty shares shocking details about casting couch in Tamil film industry

Sanam Shetty opened up about the casting couch in the Tamil film industry. She said not only women but many men also fall victim to the casting couch.

Latest News

Manisha Chauhan

Updated : Aug 21, 2024, 06:02 PM IST | Edited by : Manisha Chauhan

'You can't say no': Sanam Shetty shares shocking details about casting couch in Tamil film industry
Sanam Shetty (Image credit: Instagram)
On August 19, Monday, the Justice Hema Committee released a 235-page report on sexual harassment in the Malayalam film industry. The report details 17 different types of sexual harassment within the industry.

The Hema Committee’s revelations have caused a stir in the film world. Many stars have come forward to share their experiences, including famous Tamil actress Sanam Shetty. While speaking to Hindustan Times, on being asked, “I don’t know the details of the Hema Committee report. But I welcome this move. I would like to thank Hema and the Government of Kerala for coming up with such a report. Such incidents happen frequently in the Tamil film industry. Here, you can't say no. I am speaking from my own experience."

Sanam Shetty added when people ask why I didn’t speak up earlier and where I’ve been all this time, it makes her angry. She admitted that such questions make her angry. “I hang up the phone saying I will beat you with a sandal,” she said, according to the auto-translation.

She further explained, "I am speaking out against these incidents in the industry. It shouldn’t be the only way to get work in films. Not only women but many men also fall victim to the casting couch. I don’t want to engage in such practices; if I have talent, I believe opportunities will come my way."

She added, "I am speaking out against these incidents in the industry. It shouldn’t be the only way to get work in films. Not only women but many men also fall victim to the casting couch. I don’t want to engage in such practices; I believe that if I have talent, opportunities will come my way."

The Justice Hema Committee report on the Malayalam film industry reveals shocking details of the sexual exploitation of women working in it. The report, which the state government released on Monday, says that in many cases, women have to give sexual favours in order to get opportunities in the industry.

The report that studied the issues faced by women in the Malayalam film Industry has revealed inside details about the industry. The committee comprised chairperson Justice Hema (Former High Court Judge), T Sharada (cine artist), and KB Valsala Kumari (former bureaucrat).

The government has published the report after redacting 63 pages from the original 295-page report. The report stated that the actress assault case in 2017 is not the only such incident in the industry but only that it was reported.

The sexual assault on a Malayalam actress in a moving vehicle prompted the constitution of the committee. Malayalam actor Dileep was accused in the case and he is facing prosecution. "The sky is full of mysteries; with the twinkling stars and the beautiful moon. But, scientific investigation revealed that stars do not twinkle nor does the moon look beautiful. The study therefore, cautions: 'Do not trust what you see, even salt looks like sugar'!" the report begins with this paragraph.

It is revealed from the statements that production controller or whoever gives a role in cinema, first approaches the woman/girl or even if it's the other way around, is told that she has to make "adjustments" and "compromise". The words are very familiar among women in Malayalam industry and they are asked to be available for sex on demand, the report says.

(With inputs from ANI)

