Mahira Khan's recent comments on Operation Sindoor, where she called India's actions "cowardly," have sparked controversy and led to a revisit of her past projects. One such instance is her work with Shah Rukh Khan in the 2017 film Raees. In a throwback interview, the Pakistani actress apparently expressed feeling scared while shooting with the King of Bollywood. She once revealed that she was nervous about filming romantic scenes with him, particularly for the song Zaalima.

In an old interview, Mahira Khan opened up about her experience filming romantic scenes with Shah Rukh Khan where she repeatedly told him not to kiss her, fearing things might go too far. SRK would tease her, asking "Kya ho gaya hai?" (What's going on?). To resolve the uncertainty about a particular hook step in the song "Zaalima," they jokingly decided on a "nose-to-nose kiss" instead. SRK would check with Mahira if the gesture was okay, while she internally wondered what he knew.

Mahira had shared, “When we were shooting for Zaalima, they all used to make fun of me because I used to be scared, ‘ki kuch zyada na ho jaaye (we do not do anything objectionable). So, I used to be like, ‘you can’t kiss me here, you can’t do this’.” The actor shared that Shah Rukh used to jokingly tease her often. “He used to be like, ‘Kya ho gaya hai’ (What has happened?) He, obviously, used to get a kick out of it as well. He used to tease me, ‘Oh pata hai next scene kaunsa hai’ (Do you know what the next scene is?),” she told during podcast show All About Movies With Anupama Chopra.

Meanwhile, Mahira Khan had made her Bollywood debut with Raees, since then she hasn't starred in any Bollywood films. A few months ago, the actor shared a picture from the set of one of her projects, proving that she is a big Shah Rukh fan. She posted a photo of herself in a casual outfit, wearing a blue T-shirt with a picture of Shah Rukh Khan printed on it. She captioned the post, "Working on a Sunday... brought him along to make it a fun day," and added the song "Zaalima" from their film Raees in the background, taking fans on a nostalgic ride.