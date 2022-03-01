‘You are pregnant’: Shibani Dandekar's latest photos with Farhan Akhtar spark pregnancy rumours

Reported By:| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Mar 01, 2022, 03:53 PM IST
The latest pictures of Shibani Dandekar with husband Farhan Akhtar has left her followers puzzled, as they assume that she's expecting a child.
Check out the pictures
View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Shibani DandekarAkhtar (@shibanidandekar)
A post shared by Shibani DandekarAkhtar (@shibanidandekar)
For the unversed, Farhan and Shibani got married on 21 February.
Partner site: Zee News ©2019 Diligent Media Corporation Ltd.