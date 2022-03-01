Search icon
‘You are pregnant’: Shibani Dandekar's latest photos with Farhan Akhtar spark pregnancy rumours

The newly-wedded duo of Bollywood, Farhan Akhtar-Shibani Dandekar has left fans curious. Read on.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Mar 01, 2022, 03:53 PM IST

The latest pictures of Shibani Dandekar with husband Farhan Akhtar has left her followers puzzled, as they assume that she's expecting a child. 

Check out the pictures

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Shibani DandekarAkhtar (@shibanidandekar)

For the unversed, Farhan and Shibani got married on 21 February. 

