In a 2017 appearance on the popular talk show ‘No.1 Yaari With Rana’ hosted by Rana Daggubati, Chaitanya had shared a humorous anecdote from his shooting experience in Vijayawada.

Despite having moved on and started a new chapter in his life with his recent marriage to Sobhita Dhulipala, Naga Chaitanya's past marriage to Samantha Ruth Prabhu continues to be a subject of ongoing fascination and discussion. The couple's highly publicized union and subsequent separation in 2021 left a lasting impact on their fans and the media. Amid this,

a memorable encounter recently came to light when Chaitanya had recalled a unique fan interaction that left him amused.



When Naga Chaitanya's fan made a weird remark

In a 2017 appearance on the popular talk show ‘No.1 Yaari With Rana’ hosted by Rana Daggubati, Chaitanya had shared a humorous anecdote from his shooting experience in Vijayawada. He recalled a fan approaching him and making a remark that left him stunned: "You (Chaitanya) are fairer than Samantha." Chaitanya has fondly remembered this unexpected comment as a lighthearted and amusing moment from his career, showcasing his ability to laugh at himself and find humour in unusual situations at that time.

In the same interaction, Chaitanya had revealed details about his first kiss, candidly admitting that it happened when he was in the ninth grade. He added with a laugh, "That kiss worked out for the rest of my life."

Naga Chaitanya and Samantha Ruth Prabhu's relationship



The separation of Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya in 2021 sent shockwaves through the film industry, leaving their devoted fans heartbroken. The couple, once revered as one of the most beloved pairs in the industry, had captivated audiences with their undeniable on-screen chemistry in the 2010 romantic film 'Ye Maaya Chesave'. Their whirlwind romance, which began after meeting on the sets of the film, culminated in a fairytale wedding in 2017.

Meanwhile, Chaitanya married actress Sobhita Dhulipala last year after dating for a few years. The actor was last seen in 'Thandel' alongside Sai Pallavi. Directed by Chandoo Mondeti, the movie became a box office success. Samantha, on the other hand, was last seen in Raj & DK’s action OTT series, 'Citadel: Honey Bunny', alongside Varun Dhawan. She will soon be seen in the OTT series 'Rakht Brahmand' alongside Aditya Roy Kapur.