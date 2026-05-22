'You are disgusting': Sara Tendulkar hits back at body-shaming remark by paparazzi

Sara Tendulkar has strongly criticised a paparazzi page after it shared an airport video with a body-shaming caption referring to her as 'moti.'

Sara Tendulkar has strongly reacted to a paparazzi page after it shared an airport video with a body-shaming caption referring to her as 'moti.' The incident quickly sparked widespread criticism online, with many calling out the page for crossing basic limits of respectful reporting. Sara responded publicly, making it clear she would not tolerate such remarks being disguised as journalism.

Controversial airport video triggers backlash:

It started when a paparazzi page shared an airport clip of Sara Tendulkar. The caption used a derogatory Hindi phrase and basically called her 'moti wali Sara'; it also mentioned another woman in the frame, as if she were her sister-in-law. That woman was said to be entrepreneur Saaniya Chandhok, who apparently got married to Sara’s brother Arjun Tendulkar in 2026. The moment the post went up, people criticised it as insensitive and as something that was slowly normalising body shaming in public talk, like it was just 'normal' enough to ignore.

Sara calls out a page on Instagram:

Reacting a bit too strongly, maybe, Sara reshared the video on her Instagram Stories and, really, condemned the wording used in that post. She wrote, 'You are disgusting. This is not journalism. Leave us alone.' It spread fast, got shared around and was supported by a lot of people online, who said that celebrities, especially women, are frequently judged in an uneven way for how they look. And, honestly, it also pulled the conversation back to the surface about how paparazzi pages often chase engagement first rather than ethics, and that’s the part that many users can’t ignore.

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Growing concern over online body-shaming:

This incident has again highlighted the body-shaming issue, especially across digital media and when celebrity coverage goes viral. Actor Patralekhaa recently had to face similar criticism after she made some comments about her post-pregnancy body, and she has publicly addressed it, asking for kindness and sensitivity, like pretty much directly.

Sara, the daughter of legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar, has also carved out her own identity as a social media personality and fashion figure, but because her visibility is so high, she tends to become a target for online scrutiny. The whole episode has now reignited calls for more responsible reporting standards, and for a clearer boundary between journalism and harassment in paparazzi culture, which honestly feels blurry sometimes, even to people who claim they’re just 'covering'.