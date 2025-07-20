Yo Yo Honey Singh grooves to Shubh's banger Elevated, video goes viral: 'Paji purane form...'

Honey Singh's dance moves have grabbed everyone’s attention and are winning hearts across social media.

Yo Yo Honey Singh, one of India’s most iconic rappers, continues to enjoy an unmatched fan following across the country. Known for revolutionizing Indian rap and pop music, he still holds a strong place in fans’ hearts, even as they eagerly await his big comeback.



A recent video of the singer is now doing the rounds online, where he’s seen vibing to Shubh's popular track Bangar at a private party. With effortless charm and signature swag, Honey Singh's dance moves have grabbed everyone’s attention and are winning hearts across social media.

Fans Can't Get Enough

The clip has gone viral, and netizens can’t stop reacting to it. Fans are flooding the comments, expressing joy over seeing their favourite star in high spirits and hoping this energy hints at something big on the way. One of them wrote, "Yo Yo is back with that OG swagger! Crowd toh automatic hi full mood mein aa gaya."

The second one said, "This is the kinda love you supposed to have for your homies success." The third one commented, "Hacker is back in the game."

Meanwhile, rapper-singer Badshah, whose real name is Aditya Pratik Singh Sisodiya, recently sparked controversy with a comment he made about British singer Dua Lipa. When a fan asked him a question on X (formerly Twitter), he replied that he would “rather have babies with her.”

The remark drew heavy backlash online, with many calling it “cheap” and “creepy.” After receiving backlash for saying he wanted to "make babies" with pop star Dua Lipa, rapper Badshah responded by calling his comment the “most beautiful compliment” one could give to a woman. The remark sparked mixed reactions online, with many criticising it as inappropriate and misogynistic.

Reacting to the controversy, Yo Yo Honey Singh took a cheeky dig at his rival Badshah. On Saturday evening, he commented on a media post about Badshah’s justification, writing “Genius” along with laughing and clapping emojis. The comment appeared to mock Badshah’s explanation and added a humorous twist to their ongoing rivalry.