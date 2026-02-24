FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Yo Yo Honey Singh assures fans he is safe amid Mexico Cartel violence: 'Flying back home'

Yo Yo Honey Singh assured fans that he is safe after violence erupted in Mexico following the death of cartel leader El Mencho. He updated followers on social media while preparing to return home, and authorities warned people to stay indoors.

Latest News

Anshika Pandey

Updated : Feb 24, 2026, 03:23 PM IST

Yo Yo Honey Singh assures fans he is safe amid Mexico Cartel violence: 'Flying back home'
Popular Indian rapper Yo Yo Honey Singh has assured his fans that he is safe after violence broke out in Mexico following the death of a major cartel leader. Singh, who was in Mexico for work and other projects, shared an update on social media to calm his fans.

Honey Singh shares safety update:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Honey Singh uploaded an Instagram photo which showed him standing next to an aircraft while he expressed gratitude to his followers who had shown concern for him. He confirmed that he was safe and said he was preparing to fly back home. Many fans responded with messages like 'Stay safe' and 'Glad you’re okay.' The purpose of Singh's trip to Mexico included both business activities and personal exploration of the country to create his own tequila brand.

Why did violence break out in Mexico?

The Mexican government declared a state of emergency after the execution of El Mencho, who served as the leader of the Jalisco New Generation Cartel. The cartel initiated an attack on multiple highways, which included burning vehicles and creating roadblocks throughout different states. Local officials advised people to stay indoors for safety. The Indian Embassy in Mexico issued a warning to Indian citizens that they should find safe shelter and refrain from travelling because the situation had become dangerous.

Fans react to Honey Singh’s update:

The post, which Honey Singh published, brought relief to his fans. The fans expressed gratitude to him for his quick update, but some people showed concern for both Indian citizens and foreign nationals who were present in Mexico. Singh used his update to show that the situation in the country remained serious while he provided people with reassurance. The present news shows how international incidents impact celebrities who travel to different countries, which demonstrates the need for people to remain aware of the news while taking precautions for their safety.

