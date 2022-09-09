Yo Yo Honey Singh and his wife Shalini Talwar get divorced, singer pays whopping alimony

Credit: Varindertchawla/Instagram

Popular Punjabi Singer Yo Yo Honey Singh has officially divorced his wife Shalini Talwar. Alimony of Rs 1 crore has been paid to Shalini by Honey Singh, says media reports.

As per India Today report, Honey Singh and Shalini Talwar reached Delhi's Saket court for the settlement on September 8. The singer gave a cheque of Rs 1 crore as alimony to Shalini Talwar in presence of judge Vinod Kumar. The date for the next hearing is March 20, 2030.

For the unversed, Honey Singh’s wife, Shalini Singh filed a 118-page petition with numerous charges against her husband and his parents. Shalini’s accusations detail incidents dating as far back as 2011 when the couple spent their honeymoon vacation in Mauritius.

She accused Honey Singh aka Hridesh Singh of emotional, physical and mental abuse. Her allegations range from physical violence, alleged extramarital affairs and refusal to acknowledge the marriage in public. The allegations also include claims of alleged sexual assault by her father-in-law.

Shalini Singh filed a case against Honey Singh under Section 12 of the Protection of Women from Domestic Violence Act, 2005.

Honey Singh also talked about the case, he took to Instagram and wrote, “He took to Instagram and wrote , “I am deeply pained and distressed by the false and malicious allegations levied against me and my family by my companion/wife of 20 years, Mrs. Shalini Talwar. The allegations are severely odious. I have never issued a public statement or press note in the past despite being subjected to harsh criticism for my lyrics, speculation on my health, & negative media coverage in general. However, I see no merit in maintaining a studied silence this time because some of the allegations have been directed at my family – my old parents and younger sister – who have stood by me during some very difficult and trying times and comprise my world. The allegations are cynical and defaming in nature.

He added, “I have been associated with the industry for over 15 years and worked with artists and musicians across the country. Everyone is aware of my relationship with my wife, who has been an integral part of my crew for more than a decade now and always accompanied me to my shoots, events, and meetings. I strongly refute all the allegations but will not comment any further because the matter is sub-judice before the Court of Law. I have full faith in the judicial system of this country, and I am confident that the truth will be out soon. The allegations are subject to be proven and the Hon’ble Court has provided me with an opportunity to reply to such allegations. In the meantime, I humbly request my fans and public at large to not draw any conclusion about me and my family until the Hon’ble Court pronounces a verdict after hearing both the sides. I am confident that justice will be served, and honesty will win. As always, I’m grateful for all the love and support of my fans and well-wishers, who inspire me to work hard and make good music. Thank you! Yo Yo Honey Singh.”